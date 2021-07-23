Backtracking: The Early Years: A job well done by many locally in July 1941

Whether it was reforestation, making ice cream, cleaning up a train wreck or conducting an aluminum scrap drive across our region, all the jobs were well done during July 1941.
For example, readers of The Oneonta Star of July 8 learned, “CCC camp at Livingstonville, Schoharie county, is in the process of abandonment, according to a statement from the state Conservation department, made through its Oneonta office by R. Milton Hick, district forester. A reduction in the number of camps in the country, from 1,500 to 1,236, due to decreased appropriation, was given as the reason for the abandonment.
“This camp, under the leadership of William Bowcott, superintendent, has a fine record of work accomplishment, Mr. Hick said. Among the major projects completed were 3,150 rods of fencing, 9.5 miles of new roads, 37 new water holes for fire protection, and the planting of 4,600,000 trees on 5,200 acres of land. It completed 1,400 acres of forestland improvement and 1,154 acres of fire hazard reduction work.
“Also, 6,800 acres were protected from the white pine blister rust, and 1,100 acres from the white pine weevil. One hundred ten man days were spent in suppressing forest fires, and 2,100 man days on emergency work following severe floods. Thirty-five miles of fire lines were made and 236 miles maintained."
In the eyes and tummies of the young, or young-at-heart, a job well done was by those who made ice cream during the hot summer months. Or even better, being treated to free ice cream.
As seen in The Star of July 9 an advertisement promoted the grand opening of the new Sanitary Pack ice cream manufacturing plant, then found at 51-53 South Main St., Oneonta. There was an open house from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the next day, with free ice cream for all.
The advertisement boasted of equipment of the latest kind, and how “Quality Is No Accident.” Sanitary Pack also had a specialty product called the Revel, described as “made with creamy, delicious vanilla ice cream with streams of real fruit, chocolate fudge and rich butterscotch. The ‘Revel’ process makes possible a delicious special, as the natural fruit, creamy fudge, or butterscotch is distributed throughout the ice cream. For a real treat try this Sanitary Pack Ice Cream sensation.”
Although The Star didn’t publish attendance, one can only imagine how busy South Main Street was on July 10.
On a job well done, but much more grim, came news in The Star of July 17, “With both main tracks open, vestiges of the tragedy which took three lives on the Delaware & Hudson railroad between Cobleskill and Richmondville early Thursday when a locomotive exploded, were fast being removed yesterday.
“Traffic has been opened on both north and southbound, with a slow order of ten miles per hours due to the new construction occasioned there by tearing up of the tracks when the accident occurred.
“Further study revealed yesterday that so tremendous was the force of the blast when the boiler exploded that the 90 pound rail at that point was bent in fully four inches at each place where the drivers under the boiler touched.”
The accident was considered the most serious on the D&H lines in two decades.
Remaining on the topic of metal, Star readers of July 21 found out about another job well done as, “Three organization, the AWVS, Girl Scouts, and Boy Scouts, will cooperate with the Oneonta Defense council in the ‘aluminum for defense’ drive to be carried out this week.”
The big collection of aluminum, by donation of residents, would then be sold at auction by the government, to firms which will use it in manufacturing goods for national defense. Proceeds from the sale were devoted to defensive purposes.
The community collection was on July 23, and the next day The Star reported, “Operating with military speed and efficiency, nine trucks … completed, in less than two and a half hours, the collection of the city’s scrap aluminum which later will be come parts for airplanes and other material used in national defense.
“Trucks were loaded by local residents, and their crews consisted of about 40 Boy Scouts and other boys who volunteered to help. Residents had placed the aluminum on their front steps, and it was picked up by the boys and taken to the bin which had been built in front of the Municipal building,” then at 242 Main St., “by police and firemen.”
On Wednesday: Hartwick Seminary once again became a destination for many in 1996.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.