Backtracking: The Early Years: A manhunt, city annexation attempt and disease-fighting experiment made local news in 1947

A New York City manhunt for a suspect, an Oneonta city-town annexation proposal, a health experiment and more were all part of our local life and times during January 1947.
POLICE SCOURED AREA FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT
“Hunt for New York City’s ‘camera gun’ assailant was shifted to Oneonta during the weekend,” according to The Oneonta Star of Jan. 6.
“The suspect, Alphonse Rocco, named in an ingenious attempt to kill his ex-wife, was believed by State police to have been seen Saturday in a stolen car in Prattsville.
“The suspect has been sought since New Year’s eve when his pretty ex-wife, Mrs. Olga Rocco, 28, was critically wounded by a shotgun blast in a crowded Times Square subway.”
Alphonse Rocco, in an attempt to get away asked the father of a friend, who didn’t know Rocco was wanted, to drive him to Cairo under the pretext of “picking up some tools.”
“In Cairo, police said, Rocco left his friend in a restaurant, stole his car, and drove in the direction of Oneonta or Albany.” When the car was spotted in Prattsville, belief was strengthened he was heading to Oneonta.
As Star readers learned on Jan. 7, Rocco, “…was shot to death last night by police as he crouched in a sleeping bag under a spruce tree on a lonely hill in Patchin Hollow, in the Town of Gilboa.
“Under a full moon in this isolated Schoharie county country, Rocco fired a German Walther automatic as State Police and New York City detectives trapped him about a mile up the hill from a farmhouse where he had forced a man and his wife to hide him Sunday night all day yesterday.” There had been a search party of nearly 50 to track down Rocco. Police wouldn’t reveal where they got the tip on where Rocco was hiding.
On Jan. 8 The Star reported, “The bullet-torn body of Alphonse Rocco was claimed last night from a Cobleskill funeral home.” Rocco’s uncle phoned the Bundy Funeral Home and asked that the body be shipped to a Brooklyn undertaking establishment.
Rocco’s ex-wife Olga was still a patient at Roosevelt Hospital in New York City and said only she was glad he’s dead and, “But at last, I’ll be able to get a good night’s sleep.”
ONEONTA ANNEXATION WAS ROUGH AND TUMBLE, EVEN WAY BACK
“Plain and fancy denunciation, fore and aft, in alternating and direct currents, which filled 76 pages of stenographic notes — enough to make about 15 columns of type — last night marked the explosive meeting of Oneonta Common council with the Oneonta town board and Otsego county board of representatives,” The Star reported on Jan. 30.
“Called as a conciliatory session over proposed West End annexation, it erupted into a free-for-all with a large delegation of West End residents cheering loudly for pro-annexation remarks, and also joining the thrusts at town board members and supervisors.
“In turn, the council, Mayor A.F. Carson, supervisors, Dennis J. Kilkenny, and The Oneonta Star took lambastings.”
For some time previous, a number of West End residents wished to become part of the city. Then, as today, it never happened.
AN EXPERIMENT WITH LIGHT TO BATTLE DISEASE BEGAN
“Conducting the first health experiment of its type ever attempted locally, germicidal lamps, designed to cut down the number of airborne infectious diseases by destroying microorganisms in the air, were installed Tuesday morning in the fourth and fifth grade combined room of the East End school, under the sponsorship of the Junior Chamber of Commerce,” The Star reported on Jan. 2.
“Dr. Reade Sisson, chairman of the Jaycee Public Health committee, disclosed that the lamps, which eradiate ultra violet rays, kill most of the bacteria in the air and, therefore, cut down on the number of diseases such as colds, measles, mumps, and whooping coughs.”
No rays, it was reported, were directed toward the students, as they were harmful. “Records of the number of absentees in the protected room due to illness will be compared with records of absence in the sixth grade of Chestnut Street school, Dr. Sisson said.”
THE MORTGAGE IS PAID AT LAST
“For the past week and a half, Oneonta Lodge 466, F&AM, has owned its temple at 318 Main St. without indebtedness,” The Star reported on Jan. 23.
“A mortgage-burning ceremony there Monday night, attended by 170 members of 19 Masonic lodges, marked the end of 18 years of paying for the building.
“It was in 1929 that the present temple was purchased at Main and Grand Sts. It had been the home of the late Hon. George W. Fairchild.”
On Wednesday: The environment and trash were front and center in the news of January 1987.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
