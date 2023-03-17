Its success appeared to be unstoppable in 1923.
The Hatfield automobile, made in Sidney, was enjoying incredible success one hundred years ago. The story soon changed to one of riches to rags.
The Hatfield was manufactured by the Cortland Cart and Carriage Co. in a building once found in the area where Amphenol Aerospace is today, closest to downtown on Delaware Avenue. Back in 1895 the Cortland factory had burned to the ground, and Sidney village leaders convinced Louis I. Hatfield to move his business to an empty sash and blind factory right next to the Delaware & Hudson Railway tracks. In 1915 the company entered into the booming automotive industry.
Eight years into the business, the Hatfield automobile was becoming increasingly popular. The Sidney Enterprise of Jan. 31, 1923 re-printed an article recently seen in the Binghamton Press which told readers, “It has ever been the aim of the Cortland Cart & Carriage Company of Sidney, manufacturers of the Hatfield motor car, to build in great excellence rather than in great numbers, and their purpose is fully achieved in the superb example of motor and coach makers’ art displayed in the new six-cylinder model 6-55, which have recently been added to their line for 1923.” Hatfield cars were on display at that time at the Binghamton Auto Show.
“The New Hatfield Six embodies the finest units that experience and concentrated effort can build, the best, safest and most satisfactory as the … nationally known high-grade units.
“It is the belief of this company,” the article continued, “that American public is slowly but surely grasping the fact that cheapness is expensive in almost anything — in a car which under the most careful wear and tear quickly reveals its weak points, it is suicidal. It is therefore evident that one of the most attractive markets of the future belongs to the car which unites performance with substantial size, comfort and quality, reasonable price and low running expense. It is with this thought in mind that the new six-cylinder Hatfield car is presented to the public as it strikes the right balance between size, quality and cost.”
Sales were apparently on the rise, and the Sidney company reacted. The Enterprise of March 14 reported, “At a recent meeting of the directors of the Hatfield Motor Company it was decided that the opportunities of the motor industry, and especially of the Hatfield cars, necessitated an increase in the capital stock of the company to meet the demands of the steadily increasing business, and it was decided to ask the stockholders for permission to increase the capital stock from $450,000 to 1,000,000.”
The meeting took place on March 30, and as the Enterprise reported on April 11, “The increased capital authorized by the stockholders will provide for a larger production of the Hatfield cars and at the same time permit a more active sales propaganda throughout the United States.”
By year’s end, fortune had been good for the company, as Enterprise readers found out on Dec. 12, “The Hatfield Auto Company has been putting out one of the best autos at the price, on the market, every piece of wood and steel put into the body being on honor and the work is of such excellence that the Hatfield body is considered about the best made.
“In view of this reputation the company had little difficulty in entering the market to supply some of the big manufacturers of taxicabs with the bodies for their cars and one company has placed before the Hatfields a contract for 2,000 bodies for delivery during the coming year.”
The year 1924 was not as kind to the company, as Enterprise readers learned on June 6, “The appointment of Robert W. Siver of this village as receiver of the Cortland Cart & Carriage company was filed in Federal court at Albany last Thursday, the appointment following the filing of an involuntary petition in bankruptcy in which the company admits its insolvency and willingness to be declared bankrupt. Harold W. Hatfield, as secretary of the company, signed the resolutions passed by the board of directors on Thursday, May 22.”
Creditors to the company met in July, and the Hatfield story came to an end.
On Wednesday, we’ll stay in Sidney to witness another local economic boom in 1988.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.