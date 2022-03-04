Backtracking: The Early Years: A trio of local fires displaced many in the winter of 1922

It was a rough and tumble winter for destructive fires in Delaware County in early 1922.
The bad news came in threes, in destruction of a silo company, a popular inn and a school.
As the Sidney Record of Feb. 11 reported, “Supper was the order of the hour Monday evening of the current week when at 6:20 the quavering tones of the siren whistle broke forth into an alarm of fire. Ten precious minutes had been lost. The old fire alarm bell, out of sympathy for the belated siren, spoke its little piece, while the Brooklyn suburb fire bell rang the first warning.
“The Globe Silo plant, east of the village, located on the old glass works site, between the triangle of the D. & H. and O. & W. roads, proved the victim of the occasion.” Winds fanned the flames and the initial loss was estimated at $20,000.
The article told how the company was started in 1913 and had seen an increasing business each year. In 1921 the company had made 421 silos for farms around the region. At peak months of operation during the summer, Globe Silo employed 25 men.
There was speculation in March that the company would likely rebuild, but not in Sidney. Days after the fire stockholders voted to build a temporary building on the site. It was reported in the Sidney Enterprise of March 29 that the building was ready with replacement or repaired machinery, for manufacturing.
According to The Oneonta Star of Jan. 28, 1956, Globe remained in Sidney until 1940, when Carl Hansen moved it to Unadilla. The company was described as an offshoot of Unadilla Silo Co., later to be known as Unalam. In 1956, the plant was expanded.
Meanwhile, in Meredith, The Star of March 6, 1922, reported, “Meredith Inn, the large summer hotel … owned and operated by N.W. Ayer and son, the well known firm of advertising agents at Philadelphia, Pa., was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning, together with the large part of the valuable furnishings and the adjacent Casino, the total loss being around $100,000, which is only partially covered by insurance.
“Meredith Inn is situated on the crest of the hill between Delhi and Meridale which separates the Delaware and Susquehanna watersheds. The inn was formerly the private home of the late F.N. McKinney. After Mr. McKinney ceased to use the place as a private home it was conducted as an outing place for the employees of N.W. Ayer & Son under the name of Hilltop Camp. For about seven years the place has been conducted as a summer hotel under the name of Meredith Inn, and has established an enviable reputation as a high-class place.”
According to the book, “Two Hundred Years of Rolling Suns,” by Bernice Mable Graham Telian, F.W. Ayer built a new place called Ayermont, across the road from the former inn. That building was destroyed by fire in June 1953. Business continued in another building on the complex, called The Log Cabin. That too was destroyed by flames in April 1963.
In the third episode of destructive fires, the Walton Reporter of March 25, 1922, reported, “The school house at Cadosia was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. The fire broke out about 3:30 o’clock and the four-room two-story building was burned to the ground.
“School was dismissed early that day and everyone had left the building before 3:30. The fire was seen first from the O. & W. yards and the alarm was given by an engineer blowing the whistle on his locomotive. The entire community was soon on the scene, but were practically helpless as Cadosia has no fire protection system. A bucket brigade was formed and word for help was sent to Hancock and a number of persons went from there to help save the nearby buildings.”
There was little idle time for Cadosia students, as the Reporter informed readers on April 1 how trustees of the school considered temporary places, and means for a new school building.
“Just what material will be used in building has not been decided. Two rooms have been rented in the Brooklyn school at Hancock for the use of the older pupils and quarters have been secured at Cadosia for the younger pupils.”
On Wednesday: Local do-it-yourselfers were preparing for possible home projects in March 1957.
