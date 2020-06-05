Backtracking: The Early Years: Acts of local generosity were well documented during June 1920

Local residents during the month of June 1920 were opening up their hearts, pocketbooks and wallets to help out some noteworthy causes for people as well as animals.
One effort was to help people in what The Oneonta Star called the “Near East,” while another was to enhance the prevention of cruelty to animals.
NEAR EAST RELIEF EFFORTS RAISED MORE THAN $3,000
As reported in the Star’s June 5 edition, “Rev. William Pringle, a widely known Episcopalian divine who is considered one of the most eloquent speakers engaged in Near East Relief work, a man thoroughly familiar with conditions in that unfortunate section of the world, is to be the speaker at the union service to be held at the First Methodist Episcopal church Sunday evening, opening the drive to secure the balance of the quota Oneonta is asked to raise for relief of those unfortunate people, who were driven from their homes and with the parents of a quarter of a million children massacred, are suffering for the bare necessities of life.” That church is found at 66 Chestnut St., today’s First United Methodist Church.
“It is expected that all of the churches in the center of the city usually uniting in philanthropic and humanitarian work will join in this rally at which he will outline the conditions prevailing in Armenia.”
A successful rally it was, and as told in the Star on Monday, “Oneonta responded handsomely yesterday to the call for the starving children of Armenia and girls carried off to a living death from that country, the day yielding a trifle over $1,000 of the $2,500 needed to put the city over the top.”
The general public was also able to make contributions to the relief fund, as reported on June 9, either by stopping by the Star office, then found at 14 Broad St., or seeing Mr. Robert Hall at the Wilber National Bank on Main Street, now known as Community Bank.
What put the fund goal over the top was a separate drive organized by seven mills and factories in the city, which by June 19 had put an additional $2,591 into the fund.
HELP FOR ANIMALS PROMOTED BY GOOD PUBLIC RELATIONS
“Fully 600 citizens of Otsego and from many sections of the county were in attendance at the gathering of the home of Mrs. William T. Hyde on Otsego lake yesterday,” the Star reported on June 28, “at an outing designed to inform the people of the county upon the aim and the work of the County Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and to enlist their hearty support in its efforts.”
According to the Susquehanna SPCA website, Mrs. Hyde founded the organization in 1917. This June 1920 event appeared likely to be one of the larger gatherings to support the SPCA so far.
The Star continued, “Instead of a woman of wealth adopting work for animals as a fad as some perchance may have surmised, the visitors found in Mrs. Hyde a woman with a cordial greeting for the lowliest among her guests, the general invitation indicating her democratic inclinations, and one who entered upon the work because of a keen interest and love for the domestic animals upon their own broad acres and a desire to aid in protecting those animals which serve us so well, yet are unable to utter even a protest at cruelties.
“Arriving at the beautiful grounds…visitors were directed to an attractive grove on the lake front near the mansion, where chairs and benches had been provided, those going by train or trolleys being met at the stations by motor cars and those going with their own automobiles being shown parking places. Guests were requested to register, but where this was done young men or young ladies were handed each a box containing not a lunch, but a good picnic meal, while from stands cups of coffee and a dish of ice cream were handed each.”
Mrs. Hyde and the Hon. Clermonte G. Tennant were speakers following the meal, urging attendees to become SPCA members and attend the upcoming annual meeting in July.
The day wasn’t over yet, as guests could go into Cooperstown and could watch films at the Village Hall, compliments of Mrs. Hyde. A silent “Black Beauty” was among the features.
On Wednesday: Our local life and times in June 1985.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.