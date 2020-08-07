Backtracking: The Early Years: Airport, mini-golf dominated Sidney’s news in August 1930

Aviation and a new American pastime were only part of Sidney’s life and times during the late summer of 1930.
AIRPORT OWNED BY SIDNEY VILLAGE
Sidney might be considered a pioneer in New York state with its airport, as far as being village owned.
“After a number of delays, the Sidney Airport is now officially the property of the village of Sidney,” readers of the Sidney Enterprise learned on Aug. 28. “These delays, by the way, were not covered by any of those who had charge of the Airport plans, but just because the lawmakers of Albany took too much for granted when they started out to enact a law which would permit villages of the third class to own and operate landing fields for airplanes.
“When the new plan of travel by air began to show signs of being the speedy form of transportation of the future, some of our citizens outlined a plan by which Sidney would be on the ‘ground floor’ of this means of travel, and began to search for an available landing field for planes in this community. Their attention was first turned to the Siver-Walker field, and an election was called to secure the taxpayers’ consent for the purchase. The election was almost unanimous in favor of the village owning the field, and then the authorities found that they had run up against a ‘snag’ in the form of no law permitting villages to own such fields.
“Plans were then laid to have the Legislature enact enabling legislation and in 1929 our people were assured that such a law would be passed. It was. But when it came to the Governor to put the finishing touch to the proposed law, it was found that the law was so faulty that Governor Roosevelt could not sign it in the form presented, and Sidney had to wait until 1930 to have the bill corrected.”
Something waited for this long called for a special event. The Enterprise of Sept. 11 reported, “When the village of Sidney took over the airport … it was decided to have a ‘christening’ of the field, and make of it a public demonstration, but things so shaped themselves that it was finally decided to bring in some outside attraction and have them publicly observe the village ownership of the Sidney Airport.
“The Reliable Flying Service, Inc., came along opportunely in the carrying out of this plan, and all this week, ending Sunday evening this company will have a 5-passenger New Standard plane, with a Wright Whirlwind motor of the same type that took Colonel Lindbergh to Paris, on the Sidney Airport, which will take up passengers at a price within reason — 50¢ and $1.00.
“Along with this passenger carrying, the pilot will make his plane perform all the stunts that planes are capable of doing, along with parachute jumping each evening and landing with a dead motor.” The airport grounds were likely busy at 6 p.m. each day, when the parachute jumps were scheduled.
INEXPENSIVE ENTERTAINMENT ON TERRA FIRMA
Enterprise readers learned on Aug. 28, “Edward Renton, president of the Aberdeen Miniature Golf corporation of America, passed through Sidney yesterday and stated that his representatives had been in town in the past few days, and had leased a plot of ground in the center of the village, also a plot just beyond the village limits, and within the next two weeks one of their crews would arrive to install one of the latest and best equipped miniature golf courses in the state.”
Crews got to work, and as reported on Sept. 18, the new course was in full operation, “…the plot of land being selected being the lot between the D. & H. tracks and the Sidney Motor corporation sales rooms.” Newspaper advertisements showed no street address for the latter, but it would be safe to say it was near downtown.
“The ‘tariff’ for playing on these grounds will be 25¢ during daylight, with a 15¢ price for children in the morning, and at night the price for going around the 18 holes will be 35¢. The grounds are well lighted, numerous electric lights being placed about the ground … so that there are no shadows.
“And when it came to opening night, last evening, there was a continuous busy spell as the embryo golfers tried their skill in putting the little ball through the hollow logs, or by other hazards on their way around the course. And, it is needless to say, that the crowd hanging on the fence surrounding the grounds proved that it was an interesting sport even to the onlookers.”
On Wednesday: Our local life and times in August 1955.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
