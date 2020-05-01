From a seizure of illegal Canadian ale, to a threatening forest fire, and a whole lot about transportation, there was plenty going on locally in May 1930.
POLICE DRAMA UNFOLDS IN OTEGO
Readers of The Oneonta Star woke up on May 1 to read, “Federal officers, state police and members of the D. & H. police departments were busy last night investigating the many peculiar angles connected with the seizure of about $25,000 worth of Canadian ale at Otego at about 2:30 o’clock yesterday morning, and it is probable that it will be several days before it is definitely established whether they interrupted the removal of about 1,500 cases of ale, or whether two Oneonta and three Fly Creek men were caught in the act of ‘hijacking’ this quantity of contraband.”
Augustine Sandike of Otego reported to Captain Daniel E. Fox at Troop C in Sidney that a group of men were breaking into a boxcar located on the D. & H. siding near the station in the village. Two troopers were dispatched to the scene.
“Parking their car at some distance from the station, the two troopers approached the station from opposite sides and saw a group of men unloading packages from two box cars. Their arrival was noticed and the gang made all effort to escape. The officers fired two shots into the air over the heads of the retreating men.” One halted, with his arms over his head. Another ran into the waiting arms of a trooper. The other three men made a temporary escape, not picked up for over two hours.
Four of the five posted bail of $4,000 each and awaited arraignment in federal court. One man faced deportation, having arrived from Russia only nine month earlier. Another, James Perry of Oneonta, had recently paid a fine in federal court for the possession and sale of intoxicants as a proprietor of a second floor establishment at 15 Broad St., an area now occupied by the Clarion Hotel.
MAJOR BLAZE HALTED BY MANY HANDS ON DECK
“Fire said to have broken out on the farm of William Hungerford, behind Colliers, which swept over 1,000 acres of dry woodland yesterday afternoon and which at a late hour last night threatened the city watershed, was reported under control at an early hour this morning,” the Star reported on May 7.
“One hundred Hartwick students, released from their afternoon classes, together with members of the Oneonta and Cooperstown fire departments and Colliers farmers fought the blaze on the hills behind the village through the daylight hours. Property damage has not been estimated, but it is expected to run in the thousands of dollars.
“A farmer ploughing on the east side of the valley noticed the smoke at 11 o’clock…swirling up over the hilltops. Hurry calls were put in for the Oneonta firemen. Residents dropped the work at hand and rushed out with axes, shovels and brooms.”
STORIES ABOUT PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES WERE MANY
Oneonta had two airports in 1930, but not for much longer.
Star readers found out on May 9, “With the resumption of activities for the season at the Keyes Oneonta airport at West End, Oneonta goes on the aviation map as having one of the finest airports in New York state, and one of the finest for a city of its size in the world.” It was operated by pilot Carlton Hinman.
More planes had been located here after pilot Charles Georgia brought service from his field. Georgia had operated an airport on Hemlock Road, close to today’s site of Medical Coaches. This was the second airport location for Georgia, his first along state Route 7 near today’s Brooks House of Bar-B-Q.
“With these two transport pilots stationed at the field and with six or seven planes assured for the season with sizeable classes of student flyers, the field promises to be hustling with activity throughout the season.”
Meanwhile in the Oneonta D&H railroad yards it was reported on May 9, “Day after day a piece of steel starts its journey through the…car shops here and comes out at the other end a triple hopper, a self-clearing coal car of 85,000 pounds capacity.”
Wesley Dunbar was leading a force of 46 men to build three of these cars per day, on a mission to build 2,100 for the company.
For road travel, a new style of highway was set for Otsego County. It was touted as a non-skid highway, referred to as the new Oneonta-Hartwick highway.
As reported in The Otsego Farmer of May 9, “This new wearing surface promises to make a road of very desirable non-skid qualities and it is expected that the extra heavy macadam road can be built at considerably less expense than concrete.”
On Wednesday: the local education beat of May 1965.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
