This is a busy weekend around Oneonta, as Oneonta High School alumni are here for OHS Alumni Weekend.
The modern day Alumni Association was organized in 1999 by alumni Bud Pirone, Geoff Smith, Tony Drago, Frank Gallucci and Madolyn Palmer, among others who’ve kept it functioning in the 21st century.
Oneonta alumni were getting active in 1897, among other news in the village that year.
The Oneonta Star of June 21 informed readers, “The first annual banquet of the alumni association of the Union school was given at the Windsor hotel on Saturday evening.” The Union School was located on Academy Street, while the Windsor was found at the corner of Chestnut and Wall streets, where NBT Bank is today.
“At 9 o’clock, the parlors were filled with members and friends of the association, who were received by Dr. and Mrs. J.C. Smith, Prof. and Mrs. A.W. Abrams and Prof. and Mrs. W.C. Franklin.
“At the close of the reception the company was ushered to the dining room, where covers had been laid for over a hundred guests and every chair was filled. After the choice viands had received due attention, toasts were responded to,” given to those who planned the event.
“Excellent music throughout the reception and banquet, rendered by Helm’s orchestra, contributed much to the enjoyment of the occasion.”
Plans were soon being made for the second annual alumni banquet.
While this era of an alumni association was new in 1897, so was another tradition in Oneonta.
As The Star of May 18 reported, “Henry A. Parsons of the Tribune Fresh Air fund met several of the village pastors and others interested at the Y.M.C.A. rooms last evening and outlined the work of the society and urged Oneonta to make some provision to care for some of the little waifs this season.”
As a backgrounder, it was Willard A. Parsons, a native of Franklin, who started this effort in 1877 through the New York Tribune newspaper, for poor and sickly children of New York City to spend a week or more in the rural areas.
The Star of May 19 reported that a Fresh Air committee was formed and Nathan L. Briggs was elected chairman. The committee would solicit contributions for the cause. “Let everyone help a little,” the story concluded. For generations now, Oneonta and our region have hosted Fresh Air Fund children.
Oneonta was a growing village and proud of progress being made, such as on the business front. The Star reported on April 20, “For completeness and adaptability, Oneonta has nothing superior to the new cold storage building for meats, now practically completed, on Broad street, for Swift Brothers, and at a cost of fully $17,000, including the cost of the site, which was $5,000.”
The Swift Co. shipped meat here, such as Midwestern beef, by refrigerated rail cars. The new cold storage building was very close to the Delaware & Hudson Railway tracks. The newspaper story described the entire layout of the two stories, finishing with, “The building is highly creditable to all concerned and an ornament to Oneonta.”
The Swift building was here many years, as The Star of May 25, 1957 reported, “Progress is about to bring another industrial change to Oneonta. Swift & Company, which has been in business for many years at 54 Broad St., will close its sales unit next Friday and henceforth handle Oneonta area trade through the Binghamton and Albany offices.
“In earlier days, delivery lines were shortened because of road and travel limitations … and emphasis was placed on a large number of small plants but modern highways, improved cars and refrigeration have lengthened the lines and tended to concentrate sales services and deliveries in larger and fewer units.”
That whole area of Broad Street was demolished during Oneonta’s urban renewal project of the 1970s.
On Wednesday, our local life and times in October 1962.
