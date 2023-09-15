By Mark Simonson
People like celebrating historic centennials, bicentennials and even sesquicentennials.
As for 175th anniversaries, maybe not so much. Upon looking up a word for a 175th, you find no less than eight possibilities — and none of them flow smoothly off the tongue. For instance, could you picture “Happy Demisemiseptcentennial” on a colorful mylar balloon?
For now, on Oneonta’s upcoming 175th anniversary of becoming a village, this might be considered a warm-up exercise for the bicentennial in 2048.
Next month, on Saturday, October 14, raise a toast to when we were incorporated as Oneonta, replacing the name Milfordville.
It was between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on that day in 1848 — also a Saturday — when polls were open in the hotel of John M. Watkins, which once stood where today’s 125 Main St. block is at the corner of Main and Chestnut streets. The incorporation was approved 66-16 in the all-male voting.
That may not sound like a very good voter turnout, but consider the settlement had 250 to 300 residents.
Otsego County Judge James Hyde signed the election results Oct. 27. An election of village officials took place on Dec. 2. There were only 28 votes cast in that round.
Trustees elected included Eliakim R. Ford, merchant; Hezekiah Watkins, a stagecoach operator and contractor; William S. Fritts, a tailor; Samuel J. Cook, a merchant, and William Bronson, a farmer. The trustees elected E.R. Ford as president of the village.
William S. Olin was the village’s first elected clerk, and Collis P. Huntington and Harvey Baker were street commissioners. Huntington left in 1849 to go west to find gold and his fortune. There was no gold for Huntington; just railroads as his fortune.
On Feb. 2, 1849 trustees met in the clerk’s office and approved laws that regulated traffic, trash burning and livestock. Beside public service and laws, the apparent thinking was incorporating as a village could attract business and new residents.
Did it ever. By the early 1850s there was talk of building a railroad between Albany and Binghamton, and Oneonta wanted the tracks to go through the village. A local meeting to promote such a railroad took place in the Watkins hostelry in 1851. Railroads were replacing the traditional canals and turnpikes. The Charlotte Turnpike passed through the village, using a route we know today as Main and River streets.
After the 1860 census was taken, the village population had surpassed 700. The proposed railroad was built and arrived in Oneonta in 1865. The aforementioned Harvey Baker owned some land in what we know today as the Sixth Ward, and convinced the Albany & Susquehanna Railroad, later known as the Delaware & Hudson, to locate its valuable shops to build and repair railroad locomotive and boxcars in the village. The shops were located here in 1871. A year later, the village population had jumped to 1,787.
From that point forward to around 1996, Oneonta became a railroad town, employing thousands of local residents. Oneonta became a city in 1909.
However local officials wanted other things to locate in the village. In the 1880s, leaders pursued higher education. Schools far and wide needed teachers, and the result was the location of the Oneonta Normal School in 1889. We know it today as the State University of New York at Oneonta. In the late 1920s, other leaders, then as a city, convinced the Hartwick Seminary, found near Cooperstown, to locate their proposed new college here. That opened in 1928.
In the latter decades of the 20th century, the railroad industry went into decline. The two higher education institutions went in the opposite direction, as Oneonta became a college town. Additionally, health care, tourism and longtime businesses keep Oneonta moving along today. What was once a tuberculosis hospital is now a Job Corps Center.
When Oneonta’s village centennial arrived in 1948, the festivities were grand. In late September that year there were several days of events, primarily held in Neahwa Park or downtown Oneonta.
As The Oneonta Star of Sept. 27 reported, “Oneonta has seen many parades and many big crowds but the spectacle of Saturday will be long remembered as the biggest that ever thronged Main Street.
“It was an appropriate demonstration to celebrate the city’s first century as an incorporated community. While the city population is about 13,000 the spectators were estimated at more than 15,000, probably close to 20,000. The whole area joined in the event.”
