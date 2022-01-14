Backtracking: The Early Years: Anxiety about missing girl hovered over Sidney in early 1927

Sidney was a village on edge during the month of January 1927, over a girl gone missing.
“During the present week,” the Sidney Record reported on Jan. 8, “a source of deep anxiety to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer E. Baker, family and friends, has been the unexplained absence of their daughter, Miss Marion K. Baker, whose whereabouts since Friday, Dec. 24, still remains a mystery at the hour of going to press, Thursday, Jan. 6th, although a statewide search in charge of Capt. D.E. Fox, all other Trooper Barracks and police officials is being actively carried on and 200 photographs of Miss Baker placed in their possession. The newspapers are lending their aid in the case, which efforts all sincerely hope will restore Miss Baker safely to her anxious parents and family.
“Miss Baker graduated at the Sidney High School at the age of 16 years and at 20 years graduated last June at the Elmira College, accepting the position of Preceptress of the High School at Henderson, N.Y., near Watertown. She is naturally studious and reserved, fond of good literature, with bright and keen mind as attested by her early school and college graduations.
“Miss Baker looked forward to a happy Christmas holiday visit at home in Sidney and took the stage from Henderson to Adams, N.Y. to reach home by way of Syracuse. All traces were lost after her arrival at Adams and no word has yet been received by the family.
“Before leaving Henderson Miss Baker wrote to her parents of her intention to be home Christmas, looking forward to a pleasant family gathering in Sidney. Then later on the station floor at Adams was found a card to her parents saying, ‘Don’t expect me home until next week. No time to explain.’
“As the Baker home was still under quarantine because of the illness of a younger daughter, Virginia, with diphtheria, the family thought nothing more of the failing of Marion to arrive until they had no further word from her last week. Then Mr. Baker endeavored to get into communication with her at Henderson. Failing in this, as soon as his home was released from quarantine, he laid the matter before Captain Daniel E. Fox of Troop C, State Police … and told of his fears that an accident had befallen his daughter.”
The investigation began. Capt. Fox and another trooper went to Henderson. Finding nothing new and all traces lost, a statewide search was then called for.
Weeks passed without any new developments, but the mystery came to a sudden end in early February.
The Record of Feb. 12 reported how communication had finally been made. Miss Baker did not know there had been a statewide search for her, and had been spending time in Buffalo and Erie, Pennsylvania. It was soon learned a letter of importance had never been received in Sidney in the meantime.
According to the Record, “On the afternoon of December 24th, Miss Baker … was advised that her resignation was desired and her services would not be required after the Christmas vacation. This to her came as a surprise and resulted in her distress of mind.”
Miss Baker had left a short letter home that read, “I am going away for a rest and when my money is gone I will let you know.” She had left the letter on her dresser at the house she resided at, to be mailed. For whatever reason, that never happened. Oddly enough the homeowner was village postmaster and president of the Henderson Board of Education.
Elmer Baker went to the Sidney post office on Feb. 4 and found a post card from Marion.
It read, “Dear Daddy, I am homesick and out of money. Send me funds and I’ll come home. Am at Arden Hotel, Erie, Pa.”
Marion came home. As the Record continued, Marion was quoted, “I’m awfully sorry that I have caused all this trouble and would have returned home at once had I known that my parents felt anxious about me.”
Regarding the called-for school resignation, she said it unfair. There were no further reports published in Sidney in the following months to add to this case.
It would be interesting to speculate how this story would be followed by a 24-hour news cycle and social media in the early 21st century.
