Backtracking: The Early Years: April 1935 was a milestone for establishing Cooperstown as a baseball town

It was a pivotal month for the future of baseball in Cooperstown during April 1935.
There had only been thoughts of a small museum display of baseball at this time, but local leaders had their sights on something much more substantial.
The start of something bigger was reported in the April 5 edition of The Otsego Farmer.
“At a meeting of a representative group of citizens who have taken an active interest in the national game in the past, held Thursday evening of last week, plans were set in motion for the organization of the Doubleday Field association which shall have as its object the promotion of baseball in Cooperstown, the soliciting of and cooperation with organized base ball and aiding and assisting in the celebration of the centennial of base ball in 1939.”
Doubleday Field existed on the present site, but the grounds were rustic compared to what was to come in the next few years.
“With the perfecting of this organization it is expected that base ball games will be provided the public at Doubleday Field on practically the same basis as in the recent past, and a step taken to render active and official promotion of the centennial and the further development of the Doubleday Field project.”
The only definitive step toward the formal organization that evening was the establishment of annual dues of one dollar, and a decision to launch a campaign to secure members of the general public.
That meeting led to the next, where bylaws were adopted and directors named, and included Stephen C. Clark, Dr. H.L Cruttenden, Kenneth W. Root, William C. Smalley, Carl L. Shearer, Rowan D. Spraker, Lester J. Clark, Monroe F. Augur and Dr. LeRoy Pitcher. Cooperstown Postmaster B.G. Johnson was elected temporary chairman of this meeting.
Momentum continued later that month, as Otsego Farmer readers learned on April 26, “Reports received during the past week fro Alexander Cleland…of New York City, secretary for the National Base Ball Museum being established here in connection with the development of Doubleday Field, indicate that a most encouraging response is being received from many influential quarters in which the project has been explained.
“Mr. Cleland has been in touch with many of the leaders in organized base ball and expects in the immediate future to begin a publicity campaign which will not only have the interests of the museum in view but draw attention to the celebration in 1939 of the Centennial of the invention of the game here by General Abner Doubleday. Arrangements were made last week to establish the museum for the coming summer at least, in the Village club,” then found at today’s 22 Main St.
“In view of the marked increase in interest which is being shown throughout the country in the Doubleday Field project generally and in particular in the museum, it is anticipated that Cooperstown will be the Mecca this summer of many visitors who will come to visit these historic scenes. On this account it is important that everything possible be done during the spring to complete preparations for their reception at the nation’s base ball shrine.
“Cooperstown has contributed liberally to the preservation of the original base ball park as a suitable memorial to the national game. Already a very interesting collection has been secured of pictures and relics designed to present a visible history of the development of the sport through the past century, and it is felt that many lovers of the game throughout the country will be willing to donate relics which they may possess. These pictures and relics, installed in the museum, will not only be of great interest to those who visit Cooperstown in the summer of 1939 when the celebration of the centennial takes place, but form a permanent feature of interest in all years to come.”
Eighty-five years later, one can confidently say “so far, so good.”
On Wednesday: Some major changes developed on Cooperstown’s Main Street in 1960.
