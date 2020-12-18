Backtracking: The Early Years: Area readied for 1941 with arrivals and departures

Area residents got a feel for what 1941 might be like with some of the news during December.
NEW BASEBALL OPERATORS COMING
The team name Indians will soon be gone from Cleveland in the early 21st century, and the same would be true for Oneonta 80 years ago.
Baseball was on the minds of many despite it being December, as The Oneonta Star of Dec. 7, 1940, reported, “Oneonta Indians of the Canadian-American league will have a working agreement with the Boston Red Sox of the American league next year, Rev. Harold J. Martin, loop president, announced yesterday at Atlanta, Ga.”
More details were set to be released the following Monday when the Oneonta Sports Association was set to meet at City Hall, then found at 242 Main St.
Star readers on Dec. 10 learned that, “Dorr Hickey and Mr. (Harold) Ford reported on the national baseball convention which they attended last week at Atlanta. They discussed the appointment of the new manager, Emil (Red) Barnes, former University of Alabama football star and major league outfielder, and said the Boston Red Sox plan to strengthen the team next year.”
The Sox kept their promise in 1941. In addition to becoming the Oneonta Red Sox, the team, “roared through the regular season to close with a 78-46 record and a pennant by a nine game margin over second place Amsterdam,” as Bob Whittemore once wrote in his book, “Baseball Town.” They also won the league championship. “And the fans came to Neahwa Park in far greater numbers than in the inaugural year (1936) as 59,317 paid their way into the stadium.”
END OF AN ERA IN ROCK RIFT
“Until a few years ago,” The Star reported on Dec. 17, “the spearhead of one of southern Delaware county’s leading industries, furnishing work directly and indirectly to hundreds, the old acid factory beside Route 10 at Rock Rift, eight miles south of Walton, is being dismantled.
“Acid wood stored for the factory has been trucked away. Houses in this little hamlet, where scores of families once lived, are mostly vacant, their windows and doors boarded up.
“The factory was one of the largest plants in this section. A literal army of woodchoppers and teamsters were employed cutting and hauling 52-inch acid wood to feed yawning cylinders of the old factory. The plant had its own switches from the New York, Ontario & Western railroad. Great wood yards covered many acres north of the plant.
“At capacity, it operated on a 24-hour-a-day basis. Trainloads of finished materials — wood alcohol, lime acetate, charcoal, other products — were produced.”
Rock Rift was soon to be taken by eminent domain for the New York City water supply, with construction of the Cannonsville dam and reservoir in the 1950s.
NEW LEADERSHIP AT WALTON’S SCHOOL NEWSPAPER
“It is an old newspaper adage that it is the unusual that makes news,” The Star reported on Dec. 20.
“Wal-Hi-Lingo, official Walton high school paper, has gone that one better. It believes it is the unusual that makes a good newspaper staff. So, a girl sports editor has been appointed.
“The new sports editor is Patricia Courtney. With the Christmas edition, fourth of the school year, it has been discovered that Wal-Hi-Lingo has an honest to goodness sports editor, capable, efficient, and with an avid, concise style that emphasizes anew the importance of sports in the local school.”
Miss Courtney had stepped in as a “stop gap” appointment for the position.
FAREWELL TO ‘BUSINESS AS USUAL’ ACROSS AMERICA
It was likely many Oneonta and area residents tuned in to their radios to hear a Sunday night address from President Roosevelt. As The Star reported on Dec. 30, a call for America to become “the great arsenal of democracy,” the president predicted the Axis powers would not win the war and said the United States has “no right or reason to encourage talk of peace.”
Still less than a year away from the U.S. being involved in the war Roosevelt said, “It is no exaggeration to say that all of us in the Americas would be living at the point of a gun — a gun loaded with explosive bullets, economic as well as military.”
Calling for a gigantic speed-up of arms production, “he said the notion of ‘business as usual’ must be discarded and more planes, tanks, guns, and freighters rushed to completion.”
The president’s call would certainly make a difference in the lives for places with defense factories, such as Sidney, in 1941.
On Wednesday: Many “gifts” were given locally in December 1975.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.