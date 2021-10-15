Backtracking: The Early Years: Area residents enjoyed being outdoors in October 1896

Our region has had a surprisingly mild autumn thus far. We’ve been able to stay outdoors to go to events, just as local residents did during October 1896.
But as we all know, sooner or later, all good things must come to an end — and we have to come back indoors.
In the 21st century, we’re used to going to county and local fairs during August. In 1896, fairs lasted into early October. As The Oneonta Star reported on Oct. 2, both fairs at Schoharie (village) and Morris came to an end, with “large numbers” present. These weren’t county fairs, it should be noted, even though Morris is today’s Otsego County fairgrounds.
At this time of year around Oneonta, tennis courts in Wilber and Neahwa parks are generally quiet. Not 125 years ago however, long before our present parks were around.
Tennis courts were at several sites around the village at that time. One was at the area near the corner of East and Spruce streets, home of the Pastime Tennis Club.
As The Star reported on Oct. 6, while the days were growing shorter and cooler, “An attendance beyond the capacity of the club to seat those attending the tournament … witnessed some fine playing. The management wish to say they have now made arrangements whereby all visitors will hereafter, be provided with comfortable seats.”
The tournament resumed the next weekend, and as Star readers of Oct. 13 found out along with final results, “The club is in a flourishing condition. They have some of the best grounds in Central New York and next spring will hold a series of games with the Cooperstown Athletic association.”
Also still in the great outdoors, The Star of Oct. 9 reported, “Oneonta has not had a bicycle meet this season and the many who so thoroughly enjoy this exciting sport are to have a rare opportunity soon. The Oneonta Wheel club will hold a race meet at their riding park Saturday afternoon.” The track was on what is today’s upper level of Wilber Park. Unfortunately the results and turnout weren’t published.
Meanwhile in downtown Oneonta, it has been a very long time since you could get your fortune told, but according to The Star’s Oct. 10 edition, “The fortune telling stand seems to be the busiest place along Main street at present. The silly young girl is to be expected at such a place, but full grown women of average intelligence should know better than to spend their husband’s hard-earned money with such foolishness.
“And worse than that, some of these women believe this silly stuff which the ordinary every-day United States girl, rigged up in a gypsy garb, tells them, for yesterday a woman sobbing and crying as though she had lost her last friend.”
Nevertheless, Deborah’s Gypsy Camp was a hit, with a 10-cent admission.
Later in the month it was time to start coming indoors for events.
As The Star reported on Oct. 27, “The Oneonta Musical and Lecture course opened the season for 1896-97 last evening, with the appearance of the Kellogg Bird Carnival and Concert company. The opening was an auspicious one, there being a fine house present.” Although the article never mentioned the venue’s location, it was most likely at the Stanton Opera House, once found at the corner of Main and Chestnut streets, where 125 Main St. is today.
“Mr. Kellogg, the bird warbler, is certainly a wonder. His vocal organs must be of a very delicate construction to be able to produce the effects which he did last evening. No amount of training could make such warbling possible.”
Finally, as reported on Oct. 23, “The long talked-of ball of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Firemen occurred last evening and none anticipated the pleasure of the occasion too highly. The dancing was made unusually enjoyable on account of the excellent and inspiring music of the Jones trio, whose excellent playing made dancing a delight.” This event was held at the Merchants’ Exchange hall, which is today’s 2 Dietz St.
On Wednesday: A bond issue for Interstate 88 is debated in 1971.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
