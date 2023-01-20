Financially speaking, some got along better than others during the Great Depression year of 1933.
It was a time to remember the late former President, Calvin Coolidge. It was also a time for an Oneontan to recall earlier days of a village turned city.
These were all part of our local life and times during the month of January.
GETTING BY WITH LESS — AND MORE
Even a New York Yankees superstar of the era wasn’t immune from taking a hit from the depression.
With an abundance of Yankee fans around Oneonta, readers of The Oneonta Star on Jan. 4 learned, “Babe Ruth is likely to take another cut in salary this year, but on the word of the Babe himself as well as his boss, Colonel Jacob Ruppert, any suggestion that it amounts to as much as $25,000 is entirely unfounded and the purest kind of speculation.
“‘Hey, what’s that; twenty-five thousand off? That’s away too much!’ shouted Ruth over a telephone from a nearby golf course when the Associated Press informed him a copyrighted afternoon newspaper story had suggested the Yankees were preparing to cut the slugger’s salary from $75,000 to $50,000 for the year.”
By Jan. 20 The Star reported some progress as, “Babe Ruth sounded the first compromise note in his salary operetta today by suggesting his willingness to take a 10 per cent ‘cut’ or ‘at the most,’ he stipulated, a 15 per cent slash off the $75,000 he collected for playing 132 games last year.”
While readers followed this story, they were being encouraged to drink more ginger ale.
As The Star reported on Jan. 27, “An arrangement whereby the Oneonta unemployment relief committee will receive one cent for each ginger ale cap collected was completed yesterday by John A. Lambrecht, president, and J.F. Kearns, representing the Clicquot Club manufacturer.” It was a popular soft drink brand across our region at the time.
“According to Mr. Kearns, the Clicquot Club ginger ale company is sponsoring the plan throughout the country in an effort to relieve unemployment rather than for ‘advertising purposes.’” Special containers were placed in stores in Oneonta for residents to bring their bottle caps.
The campaign got off to a good start. According to The Star’s Jan. 31 edition, “About twelve and one-half hours employment for some unemployed Oneontan was made possible yesterday when Herbert Bernard on one of his frequent visits to this city brought with him a bag containing 439 caps…and left them with Mrs. Hazel Foster Brady, executive secretary of the Family Welfare association, at her office at the Community house,” which was once found on Ford Avenue.
REMEMBERING A FORMER PRESIDENT
The 30th President of the United States, Calvin Coolidge, had died on Jan. 5, 1933.
The Star of Jan. 9 reported, “Tribute to the sterling character and splendid personality of Calvin Coolidge was paid by several Oneonta clergymen yesterday.”
Then on Jan. 19, Star readers found out, “An eloquent and inspiring address on Calvin Coolidge, emphasizing the late ex-president’s thorough knowledge of history and his fundamental Americanism, was given before the Kiwanis club yesterday noon by Dr. George D. Dann, superintendent of Oneonta public schools.
“In his address, Dr. Dann quoted the following statement by Coolidge: ‘We have come to our present high state through toll and suffering and sacrifice. That which was required to produce our present standards of society will ever be required for their maintenance.’”
ONEONTAN RECALLED EARLY DAYS HERE
“Typical of American success stories is that of a highly respected resident of this city,” The Star reported on Jan. 7, “now retired, who played a prominent part in the expansion of the D. & H. railroad in former days.
“Now 75, Joseph Farone of 52 Elm street looks back with a chuckle on the days when he landed in America with only $1.75 and unable to speak a word of English.” That was 1881.
Farone, among other places worked in his career, spent a lot of it with the D&H. He worked from dawn to dusk, earning $1.05 each day.
“Mr. Farone, in his position as interpreter for the D. & H., covered many miles up and down the line, and made frequent trips to New York city. Whenever men were needed for construction work at any point along the line, it was Mr. Farone’s job to furnish them.
“Labor at that time was scarce, and jobs were plentiful on the railroad, but many an Italian resident of this section made it a point to consult Mr. Farone before accepting a position with the company, having faith in his counsel.”
On Wednesday, a look back on our local life and times in January 1983.
