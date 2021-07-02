Backtracking: The Early Years: Area’s Fourth of July weekend was festive, without fireworks in 1921

Even heading into the long Fourth of July weekend around Oneonta in 1921, there was plenty of excitement stirring about.
The Fourth fell on a Monday that year. Beforehand, many in Oneonta, or internationally, had their eyes and some ears piqued on a major event being held in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The front-page headline of The Oneonta Star on July 2 read, “Jack Dempsey and Georges Carpentier Meet Today in ‘Battle of the Century.’” The hype of the bout came from Carpentier as the European heavyweight champion, and Dempsey, defending his world champion title.
Even 100 years ago, some people liked getting their news fast, but technology was primitive by today’s standards. Radio was in its infancy, so it was still the newspaper getting the information out there, but not necessarily always through the published editions.
In Oneonta, The Star of July 2 also reported of a special arrangement for bulletin service on the fight as, “A Western Union wire was installed yesterday in the editorial department, and round by round ‘returns’ will be received direct from the Albany bureau of the Associated Press.”
The Oneonta Star was then located on Broad Street, where the Clarion Hotel and Muller Plaza are now found in downtown Oneonta. On the afternoon of the bout, Broad Street was the place to be for many as, “Interest in the swatfest seems to be at a higher pitch in Oneonta than it was two years ago, when Dempsey won the heavyweight title by battering Jess Willard to a pulp. According to those who claim to be in a position to know, this is a ‘Dempsey town.’”
Those gathered waiting for “hot off the wire” reports, said to be in the “hundreds,” weren’t there for very long as Dempsey took the bout in four rounds. However, as Star readers found out in the July 4 edition there was some “fake news” circulating. With a dateline of Geneva, Switzerland, “A pirate newspaper … under the title ‘Les Nouvelles Sportives,’ published a long and vivid account of how Carpentier defeated Dempsey by a knock out blow within 30 seconds after the fighters entered the ring. The newspaper was eagerly purchased by rejoicing crowds in the cafes and hotels.” The Star reported the real results in a July 4 edition, and didn’t publish on the fifth.
Enthusiasm toward Independence Day in Oneonta wasn’t the least bit fake, as the latter part of the weekend arrived.
As reported on July 6, “One interesting feature of the Fourth in Oneonta was the community picnic at Neahwa park. There was a large number present, many of them townsfolk but not a few from out of the city. There were basket picnics by the different families or groups and the facilities of the park house were requisitioned for the purpose of providing coffee and tea. All heartily enjoyed the day spent by the riverside in one of the most beautiful of Oneonta parks.” Before Interstate 88 was constructed, the Susquehanna River’s course was much closer to the present park grounds.
Following the picnic, some attended a baseball game between Oneonta and the Binghamton Imperials. Between innings the Company G band played music, as they had also performed in a concert before the game.
“In the evening there was a community dance, preceded by a concert by Company G band. The paved space in front of the armory on Academy and Fairview streets had been roped off and special electric lights strung to provide additional illumination.” The pavement was also covered with corn meal which “provided a very satisfactory dancing floor.”
While many stayed in the city, others went to events at Sherman Lake, which we know today as Pine Lake, near West Davenport. At that time it was referred to as a resort. July Fourth featured “the greatest array of vaudeville artists ever assembled” for afternoon and evening performances.
Goodyear Lake Pavilion was another “go to” spot where, “Despite the heat, the dancing pavilion will attract many of the younger folks.” Many enjoyed boating and bathing at what also was referred to as a resort.
While many enjoyed the long day, it was notable, unlike in the 21st century, how none of these mentioned areas featured fireworks.
On Wednesday: A look at our local education beat in 1966.
