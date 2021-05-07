Backtracking: The Early Years: Area welcomed Troop C to Sidney in May 1921

One thing you could say with confidence in May 1921 was that Sidney became a much safer town, when it came to crime.
Readers of the Sidney Record of May 14 learned, “Thanks of this community of Sidney are due and are hereby tendered to Governor Miller and Major George F. Chandler that on Tuesday, May 10th, the decision was arrived at that the barracks of the State troopers, authorized by the Legislature, are to be located in Sidney.
“In arriving at this decision Governor Miller was guided solely by the requirements of the State Police force, as recommended by Major Chandler, commanding officer of the State Constabulary, as well as their well-known desire to consult the public welfare. Major Chandler arrived at this conclusion upon a recent visit to the village, that Sidney offered the best geographical location and radius where the work of his forces could be administered most effectively and advised Gov. Miller accordingly.”
There had been competition for locating the barracks in the region, most notably Binghamton.
“Of the 58 men composing the Sidney Troop, a majority are married men. All of them are well paid by the State. They are men of good moral character and were selected … from 1,500 applicants. They are young men, of rugged physique and will be well trained for their duties, which require a good level head and prompt action, men like Lieut. D.E. Fox, at present stationed in Batavia and who is well and favorably known in this village and locality. It is even possible that Lieut. Fox may be located at Sidney.”
Daniel E. Fox soon became Capt. Fox, and indeed came to Sidney to lead the troop.
“The barracks will be built by the Sidney Chamber of Commerce, subject to the supervision and approval of Major Chandler. The plans are all prepared and ready and probably the plan of the Oneida barracks, with spacious outbuilding for mounts will be adopted. The Hillcrest location on West Main street, has been selected by Major Chandler as the best available site in Sidney,” which is where Sidney High School is now found. The barracks was built at a cost of nearly $75,000.
“The presence of the State Troopers will place Sidney emphatically on the map in New York State affairs. It will give us state buildings. It will give an increase of considerably over one hundred in our population and in supplying their needs the trade in the village will be largely benefitted in every conceivable manner. From a commercial standpoint it is equal to the location at once of a first-class industry, every man receiving good and sure salaries.” The annual payroll was reported to be $100,000 at the time.
The barracks was officially incorporated later that month. As the Record of June 18 reported, “June 15 was the date designated when the men and horses of Troop C should all report to Sidney.
“In the Central hotel barn ample space has been allotted for the mounts and they’ll be a busy bunch there for some months,” while the barracks was under construction. “The troopers have transformed the barn floors into neat spacious stalls.” The hotel itself was the temporary barracks.
“Wednesday of this week gave Sidney a sample of what troopers mean to a locality. On the C.C. Hayes farm property, to the East of the village, owing to dry weather, a fire broke out in the woods. Nearly the whole force, with Capt. Fox and Lieut. Faber proceeded to the danger zone and with shovels, picks and axes worked for hours until the danger was removed.”
That was just the beginning, as the July 2 Record told its readers, “Crooks and irregulars in this southern tier of the State are on the anxious seat these days and already Troop C begins to troop them in. Railroad tramps, moonshiners, disorderly dens, illicit, whiskeyites begin to feel the effects of the force stationed at Sidney and crepe hangs out of the door of some dens.”
In December 1950, it was announced that Troop C would move its barracks to a site on state Route 7 to the current headquarters, between Sidney and Unadilla. The old barracks had become obsolete and badly in need of repairs. The new building was constructed at the cost of nearly $1 million, and was occupied near the end of 1953.
On Wednesday, Oneonta’s business beat in May 1966.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.