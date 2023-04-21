By Mark Simonson
You could almost set your watch to them around 50 years ago when spring finally arrived.
War protests, on college campuses near and far took place near the end of the semester. While some think that this was only a 1970s thing with the Vietnam War, such protests go farther back. Some rallies weren’t limited to college campuses.
As The Oneonta Star of April 28, 1938 reported, “Carrying banners bearing such slogans as ‘down with war,’ thousands of New York State college students left classrooms today to attend campus rallies observing the fifth annual nationwide peace demonstrations sponsored by the American Students union.
“Consistent with the rallies, officials of the Students union disclosed they had abandoned the ‘Oxford oath,’ used in previous demonstrations which calls for refusal to support the government ‘in any war it might undertake.’
“In its place students were asked to take the following oath: ‘Because we want to keep America out of war, we pledge ourselves to make our government a force for peace; because fascism would destroy our generation, we rededicate ourselves to the struggle for democracy.’
“In New York city an estimated 10,000 students at Columbia university, New York university, City college and other schools discarded textbooks to parade and stage displays jibing at Hitler and Mussolini.”
Upstate, there were demonstrations at Syracuse and Cornell universities, the University of Rochester, and The College at Saint Rose held related events. Neither Hartwick College nor what was then the Oneonta State Normal School held events, although the latter held a gathering of a different kind, to be explained below. Hartwick had participated in rallies in years before. In April 1935 for example, 300 students marched in a parade through the busier streets of the city.
Not only colleges participated in the anti-war events. Locally, as the Sidney Enterprise reported on May 5, “A large gathering of citizens from Sidney and vicinity answered the call to a peace rally in the high school auditorium Monday evening,” May 2, “to hear an address by Professor Norman J. Whitney of Syracuse university, on ‘Keep America Out of War.’
“Professor Whitney began with two assumptions, first, that America wants to stay out of war, secondly, that the second world war has already begun and is going on all around us right now. ‘This is not May 2, 1935,’ he declared. ‘This is 1916 all over again. War drums are rolling, propaganda is flourishing, the ancient shibboleths are being dusted off, and once more under definite leadership America is marching down the gilded pavement that leads to war.’
“The speaker decried the ‘collective security’ philosophy, saying that it is merely ‘ganging up and choosing sides,’ and that the sides are already chosen. ‘The aggressor nations are aggressor nations because we (England, France, Russia and America) are oppressor nations. We ganged up once before, and it neither made the world safe for democracy nor ended war.”
Professor Whitney was introduced by Principal Franklyn S. Barry, who was once a pupil of Whitney at Syracuse University.
While these rallies and presentations were going on, here in Oneonta, the Oneonta Normal School was hosting a conference of the New York state youth section of the American Country Life Association. Dr. Charles W. Hunt was president of the college at that time.
Also found in the Star’s April 28 edition, “‘Improving Rural Society’ will be the theme for the meeting, which will be conducted by Robert Wiebel, Oneonta Normal school senior and president of the state youth section.
“Dr. Hunt will speak…on ‘Major Trends in Rural life,’ and Dr. Wofford… on ‘How Mechanization of Rural Life Has Affected Its Culture.’ The following discussion groups will meet at 10:45: ‘’What Traits and Characteristics of Rural Society Shall We Preserve and How Shall We Preserve Them?’ led by John Farmer of New Paltz State Normal school; ‘How to Improve the Social Service in a Rural Community,’ with Miss Muriel Porter, Buffalo State Teachers college, as leader; ‘What Kind of Culture Do Rural Youth want? How Can They Obtain It?’ led by Walter Whitney of Hartwick college.”
On Wednesday, our area’s life and times during April 1973.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.