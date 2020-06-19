Backtracking: The Early Years: Battle of Okinawa had many local men in combat in 1945

There was no joking on April 1, 1945. That was when a major invasion began at Okinawa and lasted for the next 82 days, finally ending on June 22.
There were several from our region who were either on that island or not far away, deep in battle.
The Oneonta Star had the national coverage of what was called “Operation Iceberg” taken care of, but the local participation wasn’t as frequent, only because of secrecy and less sophisticated channels of communication, compared to today’s forms.
Not too far from Okinawa, the Star gave a story of rescue on April 11 of an air strike mission at the China coast by the “Air Apaches” bomb unit. A Virginia man was flying a plane with a crew, including Sgt. Arthur Neer of Oneonta, when it was hit and came down 50 miles off the coast.
The crew scrambled out of the plane and swam to a bobbing life raft they apparently carried with them aboard the plane.
“For the next four and a half days they drifted with the wind along the China coast. Then about mid-morning … a submarine conning tower appeared less than 50 feet away.” For a few breathless seconds they waited to see if the sub was American or Japanese. “When it finally surfaced and identified itself the boys let out a football cheer.”
One could almost imagine the collective sigh of relief heard by local parents and loved ones when they read in the Star’s edition of May 8, “The battle conduct of the 27th Infantry Division during the recent offensive on Okinawa was such as to remove any doubt of its combat efficiency, according to a special dispatch received yesterday by The Star.
“The 27th Division, which embraces former National Guard units from Oneonta, Albany, Herkimer, Binghamton, Utica, Oneida, Rome, Gloversville, Saranac Lake, Malone and Walton, was relieved from the right flank of the southern Okinawa front on May 1 after 12 days of bitter fighting.
“During that brief period the former guardsmen broke through the main enemy defenses on a high escarpment running east from Machinato and pressed on to capture the Machinato airfield.
“Normally relief of a division would attract little comment,” the Star continued, but drew praise from their replacing Marine Corps commander, Maj. Gen. John R. Hodge, who said, “It has done a helluva (sic) fine job and I’m proud of it. They have gone in and slugged it out. They have paid heavily and they have shown lots of guts.”
The battle’s end on June 22 was noted quietly and without celebration, but John Pope of Sidney could still remember the savage battle 50 years later.
Star readers of June 19, 1995 found out how Pope, “A career Army man, fought in the Philippines and throughout the Pacific theater during World War II. In the 1950s, he went on to Korea. But he never saw fighting as vicious or unrelenting as he lived through on the island of Okinawa.
“‘My company, a rifle company, landed on the 1st of April with 146 men, and by the 9th of April we were down to eight men.’”
Pope recalled a mild landing and little resistance in the first four days, but each day brought increased fighting.
“‘They were sucking us in, but it gave us time to put all of our equipment on the beaches and get our ammunition,’ Pope said. Landing on Okinawa’s west coast, the 96th Division moved south under General Simon Boliver Buckner’s command.”
Pope recalled how the fights lasted for hours.
“‘We would knock them out and they would have somebody come in and take their place. You knock out a machine gun, you figure it’s gone. Twenty minutes later, somebody else will be on the same damn gun. Their replacements were tunneled in.’
“‘They were very courageous; they were excellent fighters,’ he said, pausing. ‘Anybody that fought on Okinawa has nothing but the highest respect for the Japanese soldier, I tell you that.’”
On June 23, the American flag was raised at the 10th Army headquarters on the island. The U.S. returned Okinawa to Japan in 1972.
On Wednesday: a look at our local life and times in June 1995.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.