By Mark SimonsonBack in the early days of commercial radio in Oneonta, when programming was live and local, a need for new broadcasters was required, either here or in other locations.
Those driving the roads these days know there’s room for improvement in some drivers’ habits. The same was true in 1948.
Both of these topics were part of the local educational beat 75 years ago.
FUTURE BROADCASTERS COULD START HERE
“Oneonta keeps step with the rest of the world, continuously meeting the challenges of progress,” The Oneonta Star reported on May 4, 1948.
“Hartwick College, an integral part of community life, aids considerably in the progress of the city by adding modern courses to its curricula. Oneonta’s latest step in advancement, the opening of The Star’s radio station, WDOS, during the past winter, has been matched up by the college with the institution of a radio broadcasting course during its present semester.
“Taking advantage of talent brought to Oneonta by the radio station, the college administration engaged Miss Hariette Irene Dunbar, WDOS production manager, as the instructor of the new course.
“The ‘Radio Workshop,’ as the instructor prefers to call the course, has a primary purpose of developing students for acceptable positions in any number of fields offered by radio.
“Students in the class at this time are also participating in WDOS programs. Harold Shawyer was master of ceremonies of a Sunday night talent show for some time. Thomas Rowley and Bertram Teich are appearing on Denny Sullivan’s ‘Radio Record Club’ at 4:30 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday.
“The school plans to offer placement contracts for senior students in the field of radio in stations throughout the country.”
In addition to the standard AM radio frequency, The Star of May 5 reported, “WDOS-FM, the Oneonta Star’s frequency modulation radio station, is now on the air from 6 a.m. to midnight. Studios are in the Oneonta Hotel building and the transmitter station is located on the Swart Hollow road in the town of Davenport, near Emmons pond.” At that time the AM transmitter was found on Oneonta’s Southside, near the present site of the Home Depot.
BETTER DRIVING SKILLS OFFERED
Continuing its goal of providing modern courses, The Star of May 19 reported, “A driver education and training course will be started in the fall at Hartwick College, it was announced yesterday by Dr. Henry J. Arnold, president.
“Charles R. Eisenhart, dean of men will be instructor of the course.
“The course will cover driver qualifications, psychophysical tests, written tests, behind-the-wheel instruction, practice teaching, road tests in traffic, skill developing exercises and discussion of problems in administration.
“Enrollment in the Hartwick course will be open to students and all interested residents in the Oneonta area.
“A dual-control automobile for the instructors is expected to be furnished by the Ohmeis Chevrolet Co.”
YOU MIGHT CALL IT A PRE-CURSOR TO OH-FEST
Star readers of May 21 learned, “Advance ticket sales indicate a sellout for the first annual College Choral Festival at 4 p.m. Sunday at STC Alumni Hall by the music departments of Hartwick College and State Teachers College.
“The festival, given as a benefit for Save the Children Federation, will inaugurate an annual custom. On succeeding years it will be presented to aid other worthy organizations.
“John L. Willsbach, head of STC music department, and Dale W. Patton, director of Hartwick music, expressed hope that the event will flower into an imposing institution.”
It got off to a good start, as The Star of May 24 reported, “Despite rain, about 700 attended.
“Audience members said the program was the most impressive Oneonta college music function heard here in years, perhaps the best ever.”
On Wednesday, construction and re-use of buildings were nearly everywhere you turned in May 1963.
