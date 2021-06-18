Backtracking: The Early Years: ‘Bonus’ bonds were an economic stimulus package in Oneonta in 1936

Over the past year, many of us have been recipients of “economic stimulus checks” from the U.S. Treasury.
During the Great Depression, many Americans were also recipients of a similar kind of stimulus, particularly in June 1936, and with it, there was more daylight time to spend or invest that money.
As The Oneonta Star of June 15 reported, “A cargo of bonus ‘baby’ bonds worth nearly $1,650,000,000 was trundled from 12 Federal Reserve bank centers at midnight tonight, tagged for delivery to some 3,000,000 World war veterans.
“By the end of the week, government experts predicted, millions of dollars in each would be in the hands of those veterans throughout the country who seek immediate trade-in of their bonds for government checks.
“When the whole job is done, 38,000,000 bonds will be in the hands of the nation’s 3,500,000 veterans. The size of the individual payments will range from $60 to $1,684, officials estimate.”
Veterans had been demanding payment of these bonuses for their service since 1932, but until 1936 presidents Hoover and Roosevelt had vetoed the payments, originally set for redemption in 1945.
Now, with the funds becoming available, questions arose such as what would be done with the money? Would some veterans cash them in or wait until 1945? How many were eligible in the Oneonta area?
The Star on June 22 answered some of these questions.
“The ‘big money’ from the bonus bonds is beginning to make its appearance on Oneonta and indications are that the latter part of the week will show an increase in retailing activity.
“Just what amount will be placed in trade channels is problematical. While the majority of veterans exchanged their bonds others surrendered only one or two. Each $50 bond, if held until 1945, will be worth $63.50.”
Approximately 425 Oneonta World War I veterans received this bonus bond. The actual amount of the bonds turned in to that date had been in excess of $200,000, a nice shot in the arm for the local economy.
“Spending of the ‘odd sum’ checks which accompanied the bonds was reported by banks and stores, but in the majority most veterans will step out this week to make new business. Old debts will be paid and furnishings for the home will be bought. Some will indulge in a few luxuries and others will use their money to pay for hospitalization and dental treatment.
“Down payments on homes and clearing up of interest and mortgages also will take part of the veterans’ bonus.”
Timely for the anticipated receipt of these funds, looking at a new home and building site was an advertisement in the June 5 edition of The Star, where veterans could invest in land and a future home on the newly established Belmont Circle area. A land auction was held on June 16, and Star readers found out the next day that 52 lots were sold, the lowest price at $26 and the highest, $300.
“It was estimated that fully 80 per cent of those who purchased lots will build homes there while the others made the purchase as an investment.”
While the veterans received their bonus bonds, that same month they had additional daylight time to spend their money, or to inspect the Belmont Circle area, once the home of the Central New York Fairgrounds until 1926.
While we moved our clocks ahead an hour back in March, Oneontans were doing the same during June 1936.
Oneonta’s Common Council had voted early that month for the clocks to change. As reported on June 6, “Oneontans who retire and rise by the clock are going to lose an hour of sleep Saturday night that they will not recover until the last Sunday morning in September.”
Not everyone adhered to the time change. An advertisement for A.H. Murdock Implement Co. on Market Street noted that they would continue operating on standard time.
Likewise, “To eliminate the possibility of confusion among readers,” The Star continued, “since the large part of the territory will remain on standard time, The Star will use standard time in stories appearing under datelines, and time in the city and immediate environs where daylight time will be used will be followed by ‘daylight saving’ initials, in this manner, 2:30 DS.”
On Wednesday: Local excitement grew for the Olympic torch passing through the region in 1996.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
