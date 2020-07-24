Backtracking: The Early Years: Burlington Flats native credited with ‘saving’ baseball in 1876

There may not be thousands upon thousands of fans wandering the streets of Cooperstown or the area this weekend, on what would have been Induction Weekend at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
However, baseball is once again showing signs of life, with the start of the 60-game Major League Baseball season, and a die-hard group of fans still making their way to the national shrine.
Those who are in the village this weekend and at the Hall will hopefully notice a plaque of an inductee of importance. Not only the ones postponed for induction next year, but another, inducted 25 years ago.
William Ambrose Hulbert may not immediately conjure up all-star thoughts of say, a Jeter or a Rivera, but without him, there probably never would have been a National League.
Also importantly, Hulbert was a local man, from Burlington Flats.
As told by the Society for American Baseball Research, born in October 1832, William was one of three sons of Eri Baker Hulbert and Mary Louis Walker Hulbert. Eri and Mary were both born here as well, coming from farming and business families.
It seems Mary’s side of the family had the business acumen. Eri struggled to support the his family, and the economic opportunities were limited in Burlington Flats, so in 1837, the family moved to Chicago where Eri became a proprietor of a grocery store, financed by his brother-in-law.
There were plenty of ups and downs in Eri’s business ventures, but he and Mary were determined to send young William to school. They were able to afford tuition at the Beloit Normal School in 1851, a teacher’s college. William didn’t do well, being expelled before completing his second term.
William went to work with another grocer in Chicago and did well. Eri was floundering and left the family behind to seek opportunities in California. Mary sold the family belongings and returned to Burlington Flats. William however, stayed in Chicago and took over the family’s grocery business.
Hulbert thrived and married in 1860. He also obtained a position on the Chicago Board of Trade. Along with a group of businessmen, he worked in recruiting players for a team they planned to enter into the newly formed National Association of Professional Baseball Players. Hulbert purchased shares of stock in the White Stocking Ball Club, which joined the league in 1871.
The Great Chicago Fire that year put an end to the White Stockings until 1874. The National Association was struggling by 1875, and Hulbert had never much cared for the league. He always felt the midwestern teams were being slighted by teams in the east. Hulbert envisioned a reorganization of the game.
With the assistance of Albert Spalding, Harry Wright and Lewis Meacham, Hulbert got his wish. At a meeting in New York City on Feb. 2, 1876, Hulbert was able to persuade fellow owners that a new baseball league was in order to restore order between the eastern and western cities. “West” teams included Chicago, St. Louis and Louisville.
Within a year, Hulbert took control as president of the new league. Rules and regulations were designated and enforced. Hulbert supported a 50-cent admission to games because he felt lower prices would cheapen the game. Those higher fees allowed better pay for players, making them less likely to gamble or “throw” games. Hulbert expelled teams from New York and Philadelphia, because they didn’t complete their season schedules. In 1879, Hulbert expelled Cincinnati from the league, as the team provided beer and entertainment during Sunday ballgames.
While busy with league affairs, he watched over his Chicago team. With the league change, his team became known as the Chicago Base Ball Club, later known in 1903 as the Cubs. Often accompanying the team on road trips, he spent money on “creature comforts” for the players, and upgraded the clubhouse. It may have had something to do with Chicago being the National League champions of 1876.
Hulbert remained president of the league until his death in 1882. He is buried in Chicago’s Glenwood Cemetery, not far from today’s Wrigley Field. Accolades were plentiful upon his death.
Albert Spalding wrote, “I ask all living professional Base Ball players to join me in raising our hats to the memory of…the man who saved the game.”
Hulbert was much forgotten after that, until 1965 when his great-great nephew, Jim Hulbert, wrote a letter to a Chicago American sports columnist, asking what could be done to get William Hulbert inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Jim’s wish was fulfilled 30 years later.
On Wednesday: a look at our local life and times in July 1975.
