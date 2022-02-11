Backtracking: The Early Years: Business expansions were local news headliners during early 1922

Dairy products, soda pop and gloves were business newsmakers around Oneonta during February 1922.
A company with international name recognition once had a presence in Oneonta.
As The Oneonta Star reported on Feb. 1, “The Nestle Food company has posted notices in its local plant to the effect that, beginning this morning, it will enter into the fluid milk business and have a fluid milk market. Also it is announced that the Oneonta plant will soon be so thoroughly equipped that it will be able to handle as high as 200,000 pounds of milk per day.”
Unlike in the 21st century, the Oneonta area had a much larger number of dairy farms producing the fluid milk, so this plant would likely be very busy.
The exact location of the plant was not mentioned in the news article, but there were mentions of it being close to the D&H Railway tracks, the “trolley line” and the state roads, hinting it was in the West End. The “trolley” was an interurban railroad with service not only in the city but also extending from West End northbound through West Oneonta, Hartwick and into the Mohawk Valley.
That fluid milk was needed for other purposes. Another Star story in the Feb. 1 edition told how, “The ice cream eaten by the city of Oneonta is nearly all manufactured by one company.” This was the Oneonta Ice Cream Company, which opened here in April 1920.
“At present the consumption of ice cream in this city is estimated to reach nearly 50,000 gallons which represents an annual per capita consumption of about four gallons which is considerably larger than many other cities of this country and Canada.”
No doubt, we loved our ice cream. What made the consumption even more tempting was a new ice cream item introduced nationally and locally that year. By picking up an edition of The Oneonta Star or Norwich Sun, you’d find advertisements teasing the arrival of the infamous Eskimo Pie. Oneontans got their first taste of this treat on Friday, Jan. 20, at the Oneonta Department Store, better known as Bresee’s.
Quenching thirsts was also making local news that month. The Star of Feb. 9 reported, “Among the numerous manufacturing plants of the city probably none are more fully equipped with the latest and most up-to-date machinery than that of the Oneonta Bottling works of Messrs. Shearer and Scatchard, now occupying their new building on Lewis street, erected and equipped for them and for the production of their well known Klipnockie brand of soft drinks, so popular in this city but in this section of the state.
“While the sales of the concern were large last summer the facilities were not sufficient at all times to meet requirements promptly, and the coming season will find it equipped to meet all demands and promptly.” The article didn’t tell where the older plant was located.
Oneonta Bottling had some competition, as seen in The Star frequently, in Clicquot Club soft drinks, based in Millis, Massachusetts.
While that news made you think of summer, it was still winter around here, and thoughts were on gloves, whether it was for style or warmth.
Star readers of Feb. 8 learned, “W.H. Bellfield, manager of the branch factory of the Ballston Glove company, located at 31 Hunt street, returned last evening from Ballston Springs (sic), where he had been in conference with the officials of the company, the home offices of which are located in that village.
“The business here was commenced in a small way with the work first being taken out to homes. More recently Manager Bellfield secured the building on Hunt street which has been repaired and refitted for the use of the company and for some little time a few hands have been employed there.
“The company is now in position to send a considerable volume of work here and it is planned with Mr. Bellfield to install some 25 or 30 additional machines in the building and increase the number of employes (sic) that number.” A web search for Ackshand Knitting Company can tell you more about the parent company, which mentions Oneonta.
The Hunt Street neighborhood was made much smaller in the 1960s and '70s with the construction of the Oneonta Post Office and Interstate 88, taking many homes and buildings away.
On Wednesday: a look at our local life and times in February 1982.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com with "Daily Star: Ask Mark" as the subject.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.