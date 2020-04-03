Backtracking: The Early Years: Census, convention and film were local newsmakers in April 1930

In April 1930 in our area, some were counting the living and others were entertaining those who dealt with the dead. Theater films were making news locally that month as well.
CENSUS TAKERS WERE READY TO CANVASS
In 2020, work of local census takers has been brought to a temporary halt in our region, no thanks to COVID-19 concerns.
This wasn’t a worry 90 years ago, but obtaining those numbers wasn’t always easy. As The Oneonta Star reported on April 1, “Enumerators of three counties are on their toes and ready for the sounding of the census gong Tuesday morning, according to those in the office of Foster West, supervisor of this district.”
The temporary office was found at City Hall, then at 242 Main St. “The 136 enumerators scheduled to handle Otsego, Schoharie and Delaware counties are ready to set out Wednesday morning. There have been but very few last minute changes, Mr. West said.”
Issues of cooperating with census takers or avoiding online surveys have been heard about during 2020, and the same was true long ago.
“According to reports received at the census office…here some citizens of Oneonta are refusing to cooperate with the enumerators and are in some cases making it difficult for the census takers to secure the information that the government requires, through court procedure if that is necessary,” The Star of April 8 reported.
Census taking was anything but a “cushy” job for some, readers of April 10 found out as, “Mother Nature has temporarily balked Uncle Sam in this vicinity. Dirt roads in some sections of Schoharie, Delaware and Otsego counties have become so impassible with mud that census enumerators are unable to make their rounds.
“One enumerator in northern Schoharie county was stuck in the mud for the entire forenoon yesterday and finally had his machine towed out by a pair of four legged Old Faithfuls. The entire day was lost to census taking in that district.”
EMBALMERS DESCENDED ON ONEONTA FOR CONVENTION
While census numbers were being crunched locally, the number of visitors increased in the city, as The Star reported on April 22, “Embalmers from every section of the Empire state streamed in towards Oneonta last night, not to answer the call of catastrophe, but preparatory for the opening of their three-day convention at the I.J. Bookhout funeral parlors, 357 Main street.
“Reservations already on hand at the Oneonta hotel will practically fill that 150-room hostelry.”
Mayor Bertus C. Lauren welcomed the 130 at the convention opening. “The wives and families of the members were entertained at a reception in the Bookhout home during the afternoon. Following the addresses, a demonstration lecture on modern embalming was given by Roland W. Flander, research specialist.
“Later in the afternoon, more than 60 of the members and families toured to Howe Caverns. The party stopped in Schenevus for dinner and went on to the Caverns later, where they spent an hour touring through the many passages, returning about 11 o’clock last night.”
NEW MOVIE CONDUCT CODE APPROVED BY PRODUCERS
Star readers had learned on April 1, “A new code of movie conduct was ratified today by the directors of the Motion Picture Producers and Distributors of America, Inc.,” which, “…will determine the character of most pictures.
“It consists of the following tenets: The use of liquor in American life shall be restricted to the actual requirements of characterization or plot. Pointed profanity is prohibited. That crimes against law shall never be presented in such a way as to throw sympathy with the crime as against law or justice.”
There were more tenets, but essentially, it made movie going more family friendly in a time of Prohibition and economic depression.
Oneonta followed suit. The Star reported on April 17, “Today is Mother and Sons’ day at the Fox Oneonta theatre, because through the courtesy of the Management and The Oneonta Daily Star every Oneonta boy accompanied by his mother will be admitted at the matinee this afternoon free of charge.”
Mother and son saw “Sarah and Son,” which according to the plot was a story about a mother’s love, who is a struggling singer, whose “worthless husband steals the child and causes her much anguish.”
“It shows her mother, love frustrated and repressed, only to be revived when operatic success gives her the position to renew the search for her boy.”
