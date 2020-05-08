Backtracking: The Early Years: Census, Klipnockie Boys visit, timekeeping were 1920 local newsmakers

Oneonta had a census boom. With a growing city came time to show it off a little. That is, if people could keep track of what time it really was.
These were all a part of our local life and times during May 1920.
CENSUS RESULTS SHOWED BIG GAINS FOR CITY
Census takers earned their money during their rounds in our area, due to a lot of new faces to be counted.
Readers of The Oneonta Star of May 5 learned, “According to the official figures handed to the Associated Press at Washington last night and forwarded to this office promptly in its regular wire service, Oneonta’s city population is 11,582, a gain of 2,091 over the census of 1910, or 22 per cent. The figures will be gratifying to all and are about what was expected by the well informed.
“The fact that a considerable portion of recent development has been at West End and without the city limits, makes the figures the more satisfying, and proves that within the congested area, which to all intents save the boundary lines only comprises the city, the total number is well above the 12,000 which many had hoped would be reached.”
Growth had been continuous, according to Star figures, as Oneonta’s city population was 7,147 in 1900. It was attributed to having the Delaware and Hudson Railway yards as the area’s top employer, which had experienced continuous growth.
Despite the large growth, housing was still available for newcomers and those looking to be elsewhere around the city, as seen in the Star of May 8.
A GROWING CITY DESERVED BEING SHOWN OFF TO SOME NATIVES
“Acceptance having been received of an invitation to hold a week-end outing in Oneonta by the Klipnockie Boys of New York city and vicinity during June,” the Star reported on May 27, “Mayor Ceperley yesterday announced the appointment of the committee to arrange for a reception to the visitors and is planning for their entertainment while in the city.”
The Klipnockie Boys was an organization in the early 20th century made up of Oneontans born here, but who relocated to metropolitan New York for their careers. The organization’s name was an old nickname used for Oneonta during the 19th century. Each year, many Oneonta residents made the trip to New York for a gathering with the Oneonta natives, usually a banquet at a posh hotel. This time, however, the New York contingency of former Oneontans was set to visit the hometown.
The planned date of arrival was for Friday, June 19. The Star added, “It is expected that the visitors will be shown about the city Saturday morning, giving them an idea of growth and development. It has been suggested that a complimentary dinner be tendered them at the Country club in the evening, at which some speeches of a reminiscent character will be made.”
SYNCHRONIZING WATCHES WERE NECESSARY THAT YEAR
While seasonally adjusting our clocks forward took place several weeks ago this year without much thought, the ritual was later and much different in 1920.
As reported in the Star of Saturday, May 8, “Daylight saving time will quite generally be adopted in this city tomorrow in conformity with the resolution adopted by the common council of the city in session last night.
“The matter was brought before the council by Cashier M.C. Hemstreet, who said he found he was looked upon as a ‘Rube’ when he visited other cities of the state and he hoped the council would take action to save him that humiliation when he went away. He said that the advanced time prevailed quite generally where he moved about the state.” Hemstreet was affiliated with the First National and Citizens National banks of Oneonta.
“Members of the council expressed themselves as convinced that the great majority of residents of the city desired the clock moved ahead in accordance with the law as it stands today and could see no reason for further delay. There is no question of the sentiment along Main street, although it will complicate matters some to have the railroads remain on old time.” According to the Star of May 11, while the railroad’s shops and offices ran on the new time, the “operation of the road” remained on the old time.
On Wednesday: a lot of local “firsts” were achieved during May 1955.
On Wednesday: a lot of local "firsts" were achieved during May 1955.
