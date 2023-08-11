By Mark Simonson
A future president of the United States came to Cooperstown in 1918.
The visitor was among many who were here as part of the traveling Redpath Chautauqua that year.
As the Otsego Farmer reported on July 19, “That the Chautauqua program of 1918 is the strongest in years is the testimony of H.J. Lathrop, advance agent of the Redpath System, who has had opportunity already in a number of places to note its effect and favor with the people. Of course Mr. Lathrop isn’t saying anything that doesn’t boost his own business but he has all the enthusiasm and confidence which characterizes a man who knows he has a good thing and the advance evidence supports the claim that the present program hasn’t been beaten.
“In this the Chautauqua people have been assisted by circumstances. The war has provided a wonderful opportunity, both of service to the country and of seizing the popular interest and the program this year takes full advantage of the situation. War features are the dominant note throughout and they come direct from the firing line so to speak.
“The tent will be pitched this year as usual on the High school grounds opening on Glen avenue, a location which all Chautauqua men declare unexcelled by any they find in their travels. The management declares that Cooperstown will be provided with a water-proof tent. In fact, all the tents in use have been water-proofed and the severe testing they have received the past year they have come through with flying colors. None need remain at home for fear of rain.”
As a backgrounder, Chautauqua was founded in 1874 by businessman Lewis Miller and Methodist minister John Heyl Vincent on Lake Chautauqua near Jamestown. The programming first focused on training Sunday school teachers but quickly expanded in its range and was the first to offer correspondence degrees in the United States. It actually became a summer camp for families, providing “education and uplift.”
Chautauqua became so popular that other communities copied the concept, actually being held by lakes or in groves of trees. Circuit Chautauqua formed and traveled all over, bringing classic plays, a variety of music and lectures on a multitude of topics.
In our region, the circuit that visited was called Redpath Chautauqua. Cooperstown’s event started in 1915. Depending on whom you spoke to, Chautauqua got mixed reactions. Woodrow Wilson described it as “the most American thing in America” during World War I, and as an “integral part of the national defense.” On the other hand, Sinclair Lewis called it “nothing but wind and chaff and … the laughter of yokels.” Nevertheless, it brought a lot of people out to the brown tent which Redpath Chautauqua was known for.
As for that future president in Cooperstown, readers of the Aug. 2 edition of the Farmer learned, “Senator Warren G. Harding of Ohio touched a vital topic in his address … Monday night, when in closing his patriotic address, in which he reviewed the work accomplished by the government since the war began and then took up the danger which confronts the country from the socialists, I.W.W’s, anarchists, and others of their ilk, which must be dealt with when the war is over if America is to remain safe for democracy.
“Senator Harding had shown how our unpreparedness for war had been costly and then said that we’re unprepared for peace. He had no fears, he said, for the result of the war but he did have some real concern for the country after the war is over. The failure in Russia was due to the unreadiness of the people for rule, and, in order to succeed, the people must be ready to take on the responsibilities of government.
“The address of Senator Harding was but one of the many vital ways in which the Chautauqua this year made itself of value to the people. In the entire program, but more particularly in the closing numbers, the patriotic note was supreme and its visit to Cooperstown in this respect cannot but be of value to the government and to every person in attendance as well.
“The announcement that the Chautauqua will return to Cooperstown next year, which was made at the Monday evening entertainment, is gratifying to all who desire clean amusement and valuable instruction for the people.”
On Wednesday, our local life and times in August 1983.
