Backtracking: The Early Years: Christmas in Norwich in 1921 was all about the kids

It was a message hard to miss in Norwich at Christmastime in 1921 — it was all about the kids in the community.
The Friday evening, Dec. 15, edition of the Norwich Sun had a blazing headline about a big rally on Sunday at a popular landmark — even in the 21st century — the Colonia Theatre on South Broad Street.
Readers learned, “On Sunday afternoon, December 18, Colonia theatre will be the scene of what promises to be one of the most enthusiastic meetings held since the days of patriotic fervor during the war. Every man, woman and child interested in the Community fund which Eta Epsilon sorority are sponsoring, is invited to the Colonia theatre, where a splendid program will be given in the interest of the fund.
“At this meeting … Norwich people will, for the first time, be given the opportunity to hear one of the most celebrated welfare workers in New York city, a man who has devoted his whole life in the cause of boys and girls, Dr. Harry Waffington Hillier, of the Fifth Avenue Baptist church of New York.
"The meeting will be given by the community, first, to rouse interest in the boys and girls of the less fortunate homes, and second, to give the people an opportunity of expressing that interest in a specific way, thru the Community Christmas fund. It is the city’s gift and encouragement toward the move, the first community Christmas work ever undertaken in Norwich.”
As for the Colonia Theatre management, this upcoming occasion was a time for showing off some improvements. The theater had recently been purchased by the Schine Theater Co. chain.
As the Sun reported on Dec. 17, “During the past week, a complete change in color scheme struck the eye as one glanced up at the big, attractive electric sign which spells the name of the theater. It was something different and was noticed by everybody, causing folks to make very favorable comments.
“And now the spacious lobby comes in for its share of the glory. The entire lobby is draped in green and red, Christmas bells and trimmings bringing a wonderful harmony of color which is most pleasing to the eye.”
In addition to the guest speaker, a musical program was featured in the afternoon event.
As Sun readers learned on Dec. 19, “The rally meeting was very well attended, and the program was thoroughly enjoyable throughout. A silver collection, amounting to nearly $40, was taken up and presented to the Christmas community fund.
“For nearly an hour a rapt audience listened to the quiet appearing man on the platform, the ‘Dad’ Hillier of a thousand ‘Try Again’ boys in New York, as he won the little lads of New York’s east side, as he won the responsive grown up Norwich people who gathered to hear him. He was an eloquent and forceful speaker, but it was the obvious earnestness of the man to which his audience responded and for which they loved him.” The rally closed with the singing of “America” by the audience.
While the Colonia wanted to show off at the holidays, so did a competing theater in the city, only a few days later, on Christmas Eve. It was another big holiday treat for the kids in Norwich.
The Sun of Dec. 21 reported, “Quantities of provisions have been ordered. Santa Claus has wired his intention to be represented with boxes of candy and nuts, and all is in readiness for the Christmas dinner to be given by members of Norwich Lodge of Elks to needy children of the city Saturday afternoon at the Elks club.
“Through the generosity of Manager A.E. Ford of the Strand theatre, himself an Elk, the kiddies will have added pleasure this year. The children have no better friend than Mr. Ford, and he has invited the children who will be present at the Elks dinner to be his guests at the Strand at the Saturday afternoon matinee.”
On Wednesday: a look at the Oneonta area’s business beat in December 1981.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.