For at least a couple of generations now, a Cooperstown Christmas tradition has been a visit to Santa and Mrs. Claus at their Christmas Cottage in Pioneer Park.
Many may still remember a time when there wasn’t a Pioneer Park. A fire back in the 1960s destroyed a building at that corner of Pioneer and Main streets.
The Cooperstown tradition at Christmas time was almost always in this same general area long before this.
Events were festive 85 years ago, as the Otsego Farmer of Dec. 3, 1937 reported, “Final details were announced Monday night for the opening feature of the greater observance of the Christmas holidays in Cooperstown, by the committee of merchants who are sponsoring the movement.
“The season will be given its initial impetus on Monday evening, December 6th, at 8 o’clock, regardless of weather conditions at the Liberty Pole at the corner of Main and Pioneer streets, and the major portion of the program will be given by a group of over sixty children from the Fly Creek school under the direction of the principal, Mrs. Helen Kraham, and her staff of teachers.”
The merchants planned this event well. The site of the Christmas pageant was in the heart of the shopping district. In the accompanying image to this entry, you’ll notice about three-dozen merchants, and it is notable that not one of them was a baseball souvenir store. It was a time when the baseball popularity in Cooperstown was just getting started.
Stores were open that Monday night, and the merchants were likely pleased, as the Farmer of Dec. 10 reported, “A crowd estimated at over a thousand people gathered at the Liberty pole on Main street.
“Under a canopy of blazing colored lights the children of our neighboring village made their way down Main street through a flair-lighted lane of people, to the Christmas tree sparkling with lights and snow flakes and the platform in Liberty Square where the exercises were held. Leading the procession was Miss Norma Steer costumed to represent Santa Claus and driving a trained billy goat hitched to a red sleigh.”
It appeared Santa was a good ally of the downtown merchants, as the story continued, “Just to show that he was in earnest, Santa gave away some nice cash prizes while he was here. Mary Russo won his favor when he slipped her twenty-five dollars in cash. Earl Monroe received fifteen and Robert Clinton, ten. He promised to come back again next Monday night and give away some more money as requested by the merchants.”
Indeed there was a next week. Farmer readers of Dec. 17 found out, “Exemplifying the traditional forms of Christmas observance, 125 students of the Cooperstown Union and High school participated in the second episode of the greater holiday season of the merchants of this village Monday evening.
“The program, which was presented under the direction of Miss Mabel H. Wagner, instructor in Elocution, and Miss Ruth J. Newton, instructor in Music, consisted of a series of floats in which the actors, appropriately costumed, presented pictures that are intimately associated with the celebration of the birth of Christ.”
While Farmer readers were learning all about the Christmas pageant, the aforementioned growth of popularity of baseball was another timely topic that month.
In the Dec. 10 edition it was reported, “Despite the fact that the American and National Base Ball Leagues at their annual meetings in Chicago this week had their differences as to the kind of baseball to use and whether or not to allow clubs to play night games, the progress of events at the gathering was gratifying to Cooperstown.
“Both Leagues voted to cooperate with the minors … in the nation-wide celebration of base ball’s centennial centering in Cooperstown in 1939 and the National League reelected Ford Frick president for three years. Mr. Frick’s interest in the centennial and the National Base Ball Museum is genuine and his plans of a broad and thoroughly appropriate nature. His reelection gives assurance that the program will be prosecuted along lines that will be entirely worthy of the place which the national game holds in the hearts of the people of America and of its illustrious founder and historic birthplace.”
Just a short distance from the Liberty Pole that year, area residents were watching the construction of the new museum.
On Wednesday, we’ll continue our local Christmas time theme from December 1982.
