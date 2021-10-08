Backtracking: The Early Years: College construction, student conduct were newsmakers locally in 1931

The fall months of 1931 were notable for our city’s college campuses in a variety of ways.
From physical plant additions to the way students carried on socially, the Oneonta State Normal School and Hartwick College were busy places that fall.
GOVERNOR INSPECTS NORMAL SCHOOL
According to The Oneonta Herald of Aug. 27, “Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt paid a flying visit to Oneonta shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday last on his way to Albany. He was accompanied by Mrs. Roosevelt and members of his staff.
“The six cars carrying the party made a brief stop in front of the Oneonta hotel, and then went up to the State Normal school, where the governor showed a keen interest in the progress being made on the new building and in the prospects for the coming year.
“While here he declined to make any comment on his attitude toward a possible presidential candidacy.”
The new building the governor was seeing on the hillside at Normal Avenue and Maple Street was the soon-to-be Percy I. Bugbee School, which at the time had its foundation being completed.
Herald readers found out on Sept. 3, “Contracts for construction, heating and sanitary and electrical work for the new building … have been awarded at a total figure of $332,072, and with the estimated expense of $500 for advertising for bids, the total cost of the building, according to present calculations, will be $355,972. This is $19,000 under the appropriation of $375,000 made by the state, the saving having been effected on the foundation, for which a much higher cost had been expected.”
Good progress was reported during the fall. The ground floor had been completed by November, “with a force of 64 men busy in an effort to keep the work up to schedule and have the building under roof by January 1.”
Many gathered on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in warm attire for a special event at the growing building. The Herald on Dec. 3 reported, “A splendid tribute to the spirit of Oneonta State Normal school, and to the place of service which it fills in the community and in this part of the state was paid Tuesday afternoon by Dr. J. Cayce Morrison, assistant commissioner of elementary education in New York.
“Dr. Morrison was the speaker at the laying of the cornerstone of the new building which will house the training department of the Normal school, and in his remarks on what had been accomplished in the past he gave generous credit to Dr. Percy I. Bugbee, principal to whom, he said, ‘We pay homage not alone for what he has accomplished outwardly, but for the spiritual elements he has builded into the foundations of this school.’”
Known today as Bugbee Hall, the school served local pupils and teachers-in-training from the early 1930s until 1975.
FRESHMEN LIFE CONTROLLED AT HARTWICK COLLEGE
Academic semesters started later than today’s schedules on both campuses, as instruction usually got underway around mid-September.
While students watched progress at the Normal School, life was bustling on nearby Oyaron Hill.
The Herald of Sept. 10 reported, “Freshman day was held at Hartwick college Tuesday, and 75 new students took advantage of the opportunity to get acquainted with the teachers under whom they will study during this coming year, and to learn something about college life.” Total college enrollment was expected to be around 500 that fall.
Notable was a code of conduct expected for the incoming freshmen. Readers of the Herald’s Sept. 24 edition found out, “Seventy-seven lowly frosh assembled in the auditorium of the administration building … Friday morning and received from the sophomores the rules and regulations that would govern their conduct in their first year of college life.”
Violating rules would call for the men and women to be summoned before a tribunal of the sophomore class and punishment dealt out accordingly.
Some of these rules included wearing caps or berets at all times, not appearing in shirt sleeves, knickers or dungarees, speaking to upperclassmen first, permit all upperclassmen to precede them in and out of class rooms and buildings in the city, attend all athletic contests and learn all cheers and songs, not congregate in groups off campus — and carry a copy of the rules at all times.
