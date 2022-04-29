Backtracking: The Early Years: Concerns over ‘soft’ youth discussed locally in 1942

Kids these days — they’re way too “soft,” some in my age “demographic” might be saying in the early 21st century.
When I was a kid, I heard similar concerns from adults in the “demographic” I’m now in.
Our parents and grandparents most likely heard the “soft” claim too, as they grew up.
In the early months of 1942, our country had recently entered World War II. The same concerns were raised and heard about in Oneonta.
The Oneonta Star of March 20 reported, “That our love for young people, and our anxiety to protect them from some of our own hard knocks are removing the younger generation from the realities of life and making them dangerously and unwisely soft was the assertion of Harold Hager, principal at West Junior high school, Binghamton, at the meeting of the Rotary club yesterday at Hotel Oneonta.” Hager had also spoken earlier that morning at Hartwick College.
The name Harold Hager may still be familiar to Oneontans. Even though he was in Binghamton at that time, he would soon be hired in May to become the new principal at Oneonta High School. He later became Oneonta’s Superintendent of Schools from the mid-1940s until retiring in 1965.
As for youth being soft, The Star continued, “Generally encouraged by the latest qualities of young people, Mr. Hager answered in the affirmative the question of his topic, ‘Can the Youth Today Defend Us Tomorrow,’ but he urged that a sense of responsibility can not be developed in a society so anxious to protect young people from the realities.”
Hager’s substance of the presentation continued, “In industry for many years and particularly in our defense effort today, we hear much of the testing of the materials to know what strengths they will possess in actual use. So it is in looking at youth that we need to gauge what strength they will be able to demonstrate under the conditions they will face.
“The aggressions of Hitler are nothing new to our world, he just happens to be leading one force today in the old, old battle for supremacy. And we need to remember that what happened in Europe can happen here. We hear much about complacency here, the same sort of an attitude that allowed Frenchmen to watch for ten years while Germans were building up a vast strength without worrying about what it might be used for.
“Youth of America, and I am considering those under military age, have four splendid assets: health unknown anywhere else in the world, fine resources to enjoy and employ, an education system equaled perhaps by only one other nation, and a fine character which seldom lets their elders down.
“Offsetting these credits are some liabilities which may roughly be grouped as an unnatural softness. These are the result of a lack of home responsibilities, a lack of financial sense that comes with earning a part of their own way, and the fact that we all ride instead of walking our children have come to rely on someone else to see that they get from place to place instead of going about on their own.
“And from our own softness, our failure to insist upon the respect and consideration our views deserve, in large measure comes a lack of obedience which is imperative in any real world.
“We rush our children to adulthood before they are old enough or experienced enough to assume the prerogatives of that estate.
“We slip by religion so easily it is not surprising that children lack the reverence that we knew in the days when each family had its church pew and a place for each member of the family — and one that was occupied each Sunday.
“Even in our schools we are making education too easy, teaching children through play is one of our phrases, and trying to cushion them from most of the experiences of a competitive and selfish world.
“Even the old idea that government should be the servant of the people has been so softened that to many government has come to be looked upon as a permanent insurance policy against all things.”
In the next three years however, many Oneonta and area youth proved they weren’t at all “soft.”
