Backtracking: The Early Years:Construction news was plentiful in Oneonta during December 1896 Construction news was plentiful in Oneonta during December 1896

You couldn’t escape it around Oneonta in late 1896. Construction of, or plans for new buildings were underway.
All the activity was making news, as readers of The Oneonta Star found out on Dec. 17, “Oneonta is growing year by year to be more and more of a business and commercial metropolis. She is reaching out farther each year and every new industry which helps to advance the town is to be welcomed.
“And so it is that The Star takes pleasure in announcing that Messrs. C.K. Lauren, B.C. Lauren and R.S. Rowe have formed a co-partnership, to take off on January 1st, and will, after that date, go into the wholesale business. They will wholesale and retail crockery, wholesale notions and retail groceries. They will retain the store of C.K. Lauren & Son for the present, but they intend to get different and more commodious quarters as soon as they are able.” The store was on Main Street at the time, but the new site was soon built on today’s Market Street.
More activity was seen on Main Street, as The Star reported on Dec. 1 how three new stores were in the works.
“The spaces on the north side of Main street, between the Lewis building and the Union block, will shortly be filled with solid business blocks. The Butterfield block, now underway, will be joined on the west by three more substantial stores.” The Butterfield Block, 210 Main St., now has the Tokyo Restaurant as its street-level business. “Through the negotiation of Dr. A.S. Barnes, the entire Case lot has been purchased. He has as partners in the deal, L.B. Lennon and Wm. W. Hills. The property has a frontage of 65 feet and is 160 feet deep. It will be divided into three lots and the erection of the blocks will be commenced as soon as possible. The stores will be, at least, three stories high and possibly one will be built four stories.”
While there was all this new activity going up, one building was coming down.
The Star reported on Dec. 10, “The old grist mill, situated near the new and modern flour mill of the Oneonta Milling company, is being torn down.” This is an area at the northeastern corner of Main Street and Neahwa Place, along the former millrace. “This is a fact worthy of notice, for reason that, besides being an old and familiar land mark, it is more than that, being probably the oldest building in Oneonta.” It was a building which got the settlement started, once known as McDonald’s Mills and then Milfordville, eventually incorporated as the village Oneonta in 1848.
The Oneonta Milling Co. was also making news that month, and reported in the Dec. 16 edition of The Star.
“A business change went into effect yesterday, which will mean much for Oneonta. Pruyn Bros. have purchased the interest on the Oneonta Milling company held by L.V. Rathbun and sold an interest to Durant & Elmore of Albany, one of the largest grain dealing firms in the country.
“E.W. Elmore is new in town and is to become one of our permanent citizens and take an active interest in the business.”
Within a few short years, a more modern mill was built on the site, and the single name of Elmore was seen on the mill’s sign, which operated in the city until the early 1960s.
Market Street was known as Mechanic Street at this time, and there was more activity planned here.
The Star told readers on Dec. 11 how, “Very few of the people in Oneonta have any idea of the large amount of western beef is consumed in this place. An idea can be gained when it is stated that Swift & Co. bring a carload to Oneonta each week,” meaning a railroad car.
“In conversation with the company’s agent, H.J. Green, yesterday The Star man learned that the company thinks favorable of erecting a large cold storage building in Oneonta, on the lot on Mechanic street, which they purchased some time since.”
The news was confirmed in The Star’s Dec. 28 edition. “This firm will build in the early spring a large building, 40x100 feet, of brick, to be used as the company’s headquarters for the distribution of meat for this section.”
On Wednesday: Some address changes worth mentioning during December 1986.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
