The ever-familiar clop-clop-clop of the horses’ hooves, pulling along Oneonta’s trolley cars since 1888, was about to change.
A move to electrify the trolley and expand it beyond the village borders began during August 1896.
It was reported in The Oneonta Star of Aug. 12, “The friends of the electric street railway project are witnessing a rapid realization of their hopes. There was a general expression of approval of the action of the board of trustees in granting the franchise of the new company.”
New investors took on the franchise, approved by the village board on Aug. 10. The original company had been started by George I. Wilber, prominent banker and businessman in Oneonta.
“Geo. I. Wilber,” The Star reported on Aug. 21, “in giving up the presidency and management of the street railway company, was not unmindful of his employees and, in token of faithful service and as a mark of his appreciation, presented each with a five dollar bill — a recognition that the men were not slow to acknowledge. Mr. Wilber retires from the road with a good record. By his management the road has been kept running and the care of the road beds have been in good repair.”
The new franchise management had some new ideas for the electric route. In the village, additional routes were proposed and granted. The horse-drawn route had been set on Main and Chestnut streets, and Maple Street to the Oneonta Normal School.
Streets and extensions for the new road included, “Main, Chestnut, Broad, Prospect, South Main, Fourth, Fifth, Maple, Elm, Center, Church, River, Fair and State streets, and Normal avenue, also highway adjoining the northerly side of the Fair ground, Tilton avenue, Fonda avenue, Wilcox avenue and West Broadway.” The fairgrounds mentioned here is today’s Belmont Circle neighborhood.
Also on the minds of the new management was taking the electric railway beyond the village borders, as Star readers found out on Sept. 2, “The people of the Hartwick valley are surely alive to the fact that an opportunity is now presented to secure an electric railroad connecting the villages with Oneonta.”
Just the day before it had been reported that new company officials, President Frank Gould, and directors A.C. Lewis and Van D. Pruyn met with prominent men in Laurens, Mount Vision and Hartwick about extending the line.
“Probably a number of mass meetings will be held in the different villages and speakers from this place will address the people to encourage the support of all.
“The gentlemen returned home well satisfied with the conference and with strong faith that their project will succeed.”
Support did grow and the line eventually was a success, but it took time and a bit of disruption.
The horse-drawn trolley service ended on Dec. 16, 1897, and there was no service until the electric service started in August 1898.
Construction began slowly in the fall of 1896. As The Star reported on Oct. 22, the new company purchased a lot on what is today’s Market Street, at the area of Chestnut Street Extension, on property once used as a paint mill.
“It is the intention of the company to equip the building for an extra power house to supplement the power to be furnished by the Oneonta Milling and Power company in case anything in connection with the water power or machinery gives way.
“It is also intended to build on the front part of the lot the car house of the company and plans for this are now being drawn by Architect Blend.”
Villages north of Oneonta were successful in getting financial support to extend the road, and by August 1898 the new Oneonta and Otego Valley Railroad was ready for passengers, and the line had already been extended to West Oneonta. By 1901, the line had been extended to Cooperstown, Richfield Springs in 1902, Mohawk in 1904 and Herkimer in 1906.
