Wartime on the home front apparently wasn’t all gloom and doom, all the time in our region in 1943.
Getting around on limited gasoline rations could be difficult for some, but for others getting around could be done by creativity and just plain extra physical exertion.
In Cooperstown, for example, as scheduled, there was an annual Shrine Ball Game at Doubleday Field. How did they attract spectators? With a little creativity.
Readers of the Otsego Farmer of July 16 learned, “A prize for the driver of the horse-drawn vehicle which brings the largest number of people from outside the corporate limits of Cooperstown to the ball game July 19th, has been announced by the committee in charge of the annual Shrine game.
“The prize of ten dollars will be awarded at the end of the first half of the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Brooklyn Dodgers. All entrants must register their names and addresses and submit their vehicle and their passengers to the inspection of the judges at the main gate to Doubleday Field. Both driver and passengers must live outside of the village of Cooperstown to be counted.
“A number of hitching posts are being installed to accommodate horses, but the number of hitching posts in Cooperstown is limited, and the new hitching rails at Doubleday Field may not accommodate the equine crowd expected, so all the drivers are advised to bring their own weights to hold their horses while the drivers see the game.”
It was noted that driving to the game in an automobile was illegal, while driving by horse was not.
Unfortunately the grand prizewinner was not published, but the Farmer of July 23 reported, “Despite the ban of the use of gasoline for driving to the game by spectators, nearly 4,000 fans found a way to get to the historic field in the center of the village. Many came afoot.” An accompanying picture showed two men who walked from Schenevus, some 17 miles by state roads, but 11 over the hills and through the lots, which was the path they took. Others came by bicycle, many by horse and wagon. The weather was fine, and the Dodgers defeated the White Sox.
Meanwhile, for the men fighting overseas, one item that was somewhat rationed for them were their smokes.
A promotion that would probably not happen today took place that summer, as the Farmer of Aug. 20 reported, “A minimum shipment of 1,000 packages, 20,000 cigarettes, to the men of the United States services on any of the fighting fronts of the world costs only fifty dollars. This is five cents per package, the rate established by all the leading cigarette makers of the country for this campaign. The makers also add ten percent as a gift on their part with every consignment.
“Drop your contribution in one of the small banks that are to be seen in stores and other places of business of this community. They have been placed there by Clark F. Simmons Post No. 579, American Legion, which is cooperating in the national Legion campaign which has as its goal the raising of $125,000 which, with the ten percent contribution by the makers, will buy $135,000 worth of cigarettes, or 5,000 packs.
“Remember, these cigarettes are given to the men at the fighting fronts without any charge whatsoever. The War department and the Navy department will supervise this free distribution.
With gasoline rationed, local popular gatherings that summer were Victory Sings, held on the Otesaga grounds at that time, with music and a guest speaker.
As the Farmer reported on Aug. 27, “The fourth Victory Sing…Sunday afternoon brought the largest attendance and a program that has not been surpassed in interest this season. The number from Cooperstown and vicinity was augmented by many from grater distances who were here on vacation trips or came by bicycle, train or on foot. One group of young people rode their bicycles all the way from Lawyersville, a distance of some forty miles.
The program included Walter Duranty as speaker, “distinguished war correspondent of the New York Times,” who spoke about the current day situation in Russia.
On Wednesday, a look at Oneonta’s life and times during August 1963.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.