The summer of 1938 could be considered pivotal for the Otsego County seat, for things to come or for new innovations.
While plenty is happening this weekend in Cooperstown with baseball, there was great anticipation as the Otsego Farmer of June 3 reported, “‘Plans for the Base Ball Centennial observation here next summer are shaping up as rapidly as possible, when the size of the project and the many factors involved are taken into consideration,’ said Alexander Cleland of New York City.
“Mr. Cleland, who is secretary of the National Base Ball Museum, and who also acts as the representative of the Cooperstown Centennial committee in New York, has been here since Monday perfecting details in connection with the opening of the Museum for the season, and going over with the executive committee and committee chairmen the local situation with regard to the centennial.”
The museum at that time was found in a room of the Village Hall. A new museum, the one we know today, was under construction. That small museum had been a hit as the Farmer of July 15 reported, “The appeal which the National Base Ball Museum and Hall of Fame made to the general public last season proved very gratifying, but the number of people who are being attracted to Cooperstown from all parts of the United States by the fame of the shrine is passing all expectations.
“Conservatively estimated the number who have visited the museum this season already exceeds the total who saw the exhibit last summer. The official opening took place only two weeks ago but many were admitted before that date and signed the visitors’ book.”
Another major step in baseball was taken that month, as the Farmer of July 15 reported, “The long-desired enlargement of Doubleday Field, which has come to be regarded as a vital objective for the Centennial of Base Ball … was a long-way nearer to fulfillment Monday evening when the Board of Village Trustees … received a generous gift of $1,955 from Mr. Stephen C. Clark of the village to be expended in payment for the properties needed for that purpose.”
While baseball’s future was looking bright in the village, another promising art form was progressing that summer.
Farmer readers of June 3 learned, “Otsego county will open the first summer theatre in its history in July when the Washington Square Players assemble at the Duke’s Oak, near the head of Otsego Lake, to present their first program in the new theatre which is being built this spring at the summer home of Randolph Somerville, a former Oneontan, who directs the players.
“To supplement the open-air sylvan theatre which Prof. Somerville opened two years ago, a completely new enclosed theatre is being constructed at the Duke’s Oak to house modern plays and to permit scheduled performances in spite of threatening weather.” When completed, it could seat 300.
While the indoor theater was available, the Washington Square Players opened on July 9 at their open-air theater with Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.” Additional Shakespeare productions of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Twelfth Night,” and “Hamlet” rounded out the first of many successful seasons at Duke’s Oak.
In 2023, Lakefront Park is a place to be on Thursday nights during the summer, for outdoor concerts. The same was true in 1938, but they were Sunday events.
As Farmer readers of Aug. 12 found out, “On Sunday, August 23, the first of three weekly Community Sings will be held at the Lakefront Park commencing at 4 p.m., EDT.
“It is to be hoped that these gatherings will be as popular as those held here in the days of the World War, since which time nothing of the kind has been attempted locally.
“Every arrangement has been made to insure not only the popularity of these meetings but to place them on a high artistic level.
“To that end, Lorenzo Camilieri, director of the People’s Chorus of New York City, will lead the singing, assisted by twenty-two members of the famous New York Philharmonic Symphony orchestra.”
The first sing drew 2,500 to the park, with 3,000 and more than 4,000 at the other two events.
