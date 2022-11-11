Some may not be aware that the attractive stone building at the corner of Main and Fair streets in Cooperstown hasn’t always been a public property.
We know it today as Cooperstown Village Hall, at 22 Main St. The building has been there since 1897.
A change from being a private to public building took place during November 1932.
As the Otsego Farmer reported in its Nov. 25 edition, “The generous offer recently made by Mr. Robert Sterling Clark to present to the Village of Cooperstown a deed to the Village club and Library was unanimously accepted at a special meeting of the Board of Village Trustees, of which all were present on Monday afternoon of this week, and it will be very gratifying to the people of the village to know that steps are being taken at the present time which are expected to result in the maintenance of the property as a community project.”
The Village Club and Library had been dealing with difficult times, as the Farmer continued, “It was with a feeling of deep regret that it was learned some time ago that this splendid institution, which has served the people of Cooperstown both old and young, in such a beneficial manner for so many years, was to be closed January 1st, and it is no exaggeration to say that Mr. Clark’s proposal has caused more genuine satisfaction among the classes of people than has been felt in the community over any single circumstance in many years.
“The gift includes not only the real estate but all personal property, with the exception of a few books from the library and some of the donor’s own objects in the museum. In a statement made public on Tuesday, Mayor Rowan D. Spraker announced that it is not the purpose of the Board of Trustees to operate the club and library as a corporate project in any manner. In fact, he declared, this would be quite out of the question from a financial standpoint. A Village Club association will be formed in the near future, the purpose of which is to carry on the work of the club, and there is every reason to hope that the project will meet with success and that the institution will be continued.”
Local residents appeared eager to work on keeping the Village Club going, as it was reported in the Farmer on Dec. 23, “Responding to the keen desire which has been expressed by the people of Cooperstown generally that the operation of the Village club and Library be continued, an organization of public spirited citizens has perfected plans for launching in the immediate future a community movement, upon the success of which will depend on the future of the institution which has meant so much to old and young.
“At a special meeting of the Board of Trustees held at the Village Hall on Monday evening, a committee of which President Hubbard L. Brazee of the Second National Bank is chairman, was voted an option to lease that part of the Club and Library which will not be used for village purposes, and it was announced that it was hoped to form at once a membership corporation of the citizens of Cooperstown which should have as its object the maintenance of the institution.
“As at present outlined it is proposed to operate the club with a council composed of twelve men, most of whom were members of the original committee as follows: Hubbard L. Brazee, Ralph W. Ellsworth, W.O. Hintermister, George N. Smith, L.E. Walrath, Kenneth W. Root, William E. McGown, H. Raymond Armitage, Frank B. Shipman, Frank C. Carpenter, Harris L. Cooke, William L. McEwan.
“Although in the campaign for members it is planned to reach all people of the village, it is hoped that scores of those who do not make personal use of the club but would regret to have it closed, will assist in the movement by voluntary action, thus relieving the committee of a large amount of work. Act now is the slogan if you want to see the Village Club and Library continued.”
The drive was apparently successful, but only for a limited time. According to the book, “Main Street Cooperstown: A Mile of Memories,” the club dissolved in 1939 and members turned to the Alfred Corning Clark Gymnasium facilities, nearly across the street at that time.
