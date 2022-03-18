Backtracking: The Early Years: Deal completed on St. Patrick’s Day 1927: Hartwick College came to Oneonta

It was a deal-sealer that would change life around Oneonta significantly.
The city became more of a college town 95 years ago, as The Oneonta Star reported on March 18, 1927: “Hartwick college gracing one of the hillsides overlooking Oneonta became a definite probability by the action of the New York Synod of the United Lutheran church in session at the Elks’ lodge room yesterday afternoon shortly after 3 o’clock, when by a unanimous vote the Synod voted to accept the proposal submitted by Oneonta to the trustees of Hartwick Seminary a week previous which then tentatively approved the idea and voted to recommend it to the Synod for favorable action.” The Elks Club was then found at 99 Main St.
“Definite probability” soon became reality. Oneonta as a city had some agreements to keep in having the new college move here. Land and monetary donations were requirements, and they were all kept by local citizens, as Hartwick opened here in 1928.
March 17, 1927, was an interesting day to be around the city, to witness what was going on with the deal closure in progress.
The Star continued, “The delegates commenced to arrive the previous evening but the largest number came by the morning train from Albany, when motor cars were at the D. & H. station to meet them.” The station was where the Stella Luna Ristorante recently operated, on Market Street, at the time part of Prospect Street.
“They were taken at once to the Elks’ club house and there assigned to places of entertainment for the night. Some from the Mohawk valley came by motor car and shortly after 11 o’clock, when the first session was held, practically all had been taken to their places of entertainment and returned to the Elks’ home for the opening session.
Plenty of speakers were heard from and, “Practically all of the speakers referred to the fact that the problem of developing an educational institution of the first class with Hartwick Seminary as a nucleus has been troubling the Synod for nearly a century with nothing accomplished, and now that a substantial and tangible offer of assistance which should mean the consummation of the Synod’s hopes has come the proposal should by all means be accepted.”
In all, there were 200 delegates of the Synod in the club room following a lunch break. The vote was unanimous on the agreement, and celebrations soon began.
“Immediately the afternoon session ended the visitors were taken in some 50 motor cars provided by local friends of the project and taken for a ride about the city to afford them a view of possible sites and of the city’s principal buildings and streets, after which they were taken to Hartwick Seminary, where they were given an ovation by the students, cheers being divided between ‘Hartwick Sem,’ Hartwick college and Oneonta, there being apparent hearty approval of the action of the Synod.”
Local merchants were no doubt pleased, as their advertisements in The Star the next day also reflected the mood.
The day wasn’t over just yet, as The Star continued, “The day of Hartwick in Oneonta, which dawned so auspiciously yesterday morning, and in the afternoon came to such fulfillment in the action of the Synod of New York … came fittingly to a close last evening with the complimentary dinner served at the Elks’ lodge room. There were about 250 guests and citizens at the dinner, and the attendance at the mass meeting was conservatively estimated at 800. The evening program was a worthy climax to the events of a crowded day, and all who were present departed with greater hope and confidence in the Greater Hartwick than ever they had before, if this were possible.”
With celebrations over, now came the “work.” Oneonta as a community promised to raise $200,000 for the college. Within days donations of $10,000 each had come from state Supreme Court Justice Abraham L. Kellogg and local department store owner Frank H. Bresee. The goal was reached within 16 days.
On Wednesday: Oneonta’s life and times during March 1977.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com with "Daily Star: Ask Mark" as the subject.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.