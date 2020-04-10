Backtracking: The Early Years: Death of President Roosevelt had area on pause in 1945

America was on pause, somewhat like we’re going through these days, 75 years ago on April 12.
Today it’s a pandemic. In 1945, it was the passing of a president that most kids had known all their young lives.
“Profound sorrow and a deep sense of personal loss was expressed by the people of Oneonta yesterday when they learned of the sudden and tragic death of their President,” it was reported in The Oneonta Star of April 13, “coming at a time when his great leadership was needed more than ever before.
“Mayor Alexander F. Carson: ‘The people of these United States have suffered a tragic loss in the sudden death of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, our Commander-in-Chief.’”
While there were many tributes from area officials, the Star also spoke to “the man on the street,” with many referring to the seriousness of the situation.
T.M. Sharp of 78 River St. was a carpenter who said, “I was grieved very much. We must get this war over with now as soon as possible. Mr. Truman must follow Mr. Roosevelt’s plans for peace.”
From The Otsego Farmer of April 20, a reader learned, “Like the rest of the world, Cooperstown was stunned by the news. Flags were placed at half mast and on Saturday afternoon all business ceased from 3 until 6 o’clock. At 4 o’clock memorial services were held in five local churches.”
It was also reported that Otto Decker of Warren was chosen to participate in the funeral procession for President Roosevelt at Hyde Park the previous Sunday.
On April 18, news from The Worcester Times said, “The memorial services at the Worcester central school, while not too well attended, were impressive and in keeping with the nationwide hour of sadness.”
Many area residents weren’t around the region at the time of Roosevelt’s death but remembered where they were, 50 years later.
The Star of April 12, 1995, said “Franklin Delano Roosevelt…was never a popular political figure in this area. But none of that seemed to matter at his passing — just as the American forces he commanded were winning the war.
“Wilmer Bresee, who has voted Republican since 1931, was instructing Chinese pilots at an Army base in San Antonio.
“‘It came over the radio, and my friends passed the word along to me,’ said Bresee, who worked most of his life at the department store his family owned. ‘I know we were quite sad about it. It came out of the blue. I admired him as a man, although I did not agree with his politics.’
“Roosevelt’s tradition-breaking policies — regulating industry, expanding the welfare state and trying to ‘pack’ the Supreme Court — were anathema to small business owners like Bresee as well as many farmers and rural residents.
“In 1936, when he was headed for a record-breaking landslide re-election, Roosevelt was denounced by the Star for ‘centralization of authority,’ ‘burdensome taxation and debt,’ and ‘a vast bureaucracy.’
“While he won an unmatched four terms as president by huge margins, he always lost Otsego, Delaware, Chenango and Schoharie counties. Usually he lost by more than 2 to 1.”
A former assemblyman and colleague of Roosevelt’s in New York, Chester A. Miller, recalled and credited the former governor for helping to build the Homer Folks Hospital, now the Job Corps Academy, as well as the Percy I. Bugbee School, now known as Bugbee Hall at the State University College at Oneonta.
“For many in their generation, Roosevelt was the only person they could remember — or conceive of — as president.
“‘I think he was the right president at the right time,’ said James Georgeson of Union Street, a 25-year-old instructor in aerial gunnery in 1945. He remembered the time he learned of Roosevelt’s death — 5:30 p.m. as he walked from a lesson at his Panama City, Fla. air base.
“‘We all talked about it, and the general feeling was, it was a shame he wasn’t able to see his leadership come to a successful conclusion,’ said Georgeson, who went onto be elected mayor of Oneonta in 1959. ‘But we didn’t think it would change anything in the war. We were too well organized.’”
On Tuesday: a look at life around SUNY Oneonta in April 1975.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly.
