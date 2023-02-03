It’s that time of year. High school athletes are signing letters of intent with colleges and universities. Applications are being filled out by others. Where to go? What to do? It’s decision time for those aiming for higher education degrees.
In the 21st century, most think nothing of attending college fairs or just going online to get information they need about a certain institution appealing to their goals and ambitions.
It wasn’t so easy up until 85 years ago to have the comfort of several college and university representatives all in the same place. That changed in 1938 in Oneonta.
As The Oneonta Star reported on Jan. 28, 1938, “Oneonta’s first school and college night was held at the High school last evening, with nearly 600 present to hear an address by Dean Theodore H. Distler of Lafayette college, and then to divide into small groups to meet representatives from colleges, technical and business schools.” Oneonta High School was then found on Academy Street.
“Planned by Miss Edna M. Lawrence, vice principal and guidance counselor, the event was arranged so pupils and their parents might get detailed information on educational courses, expenses and requirements, and also look over printed matter on various vocations.
“Schools from as far away as Sherburne, Cobleskill and Margaretville sent student delegations. The audience also included several school principals, as well as a large number of parents.
“Speaking in the auditorium on the theme, ‘This Business of Going to College,’ Mr. Distler defined a career as ‘a course of continued progress in the life of a person,’ and urged the students, ‘learn all you can about your job, whether you are going directly into industry or to college…Plan slowly, and with sound judgment on the basis of your ability, personality and character.’
A college education, particularly in the Liberal Arts, was also the topic of a gathering the day after the high school event.
Star readers of Jan. 29 found out, “‘The purpose of education must follow a four square plan to develop scholars in the full sense of the word, gentleman in every way, citizens fully cognizant of their responsibilities to the community, and philosophers, by qualifying leaders who are good enough to follow can our civilization prevail,’ said Dr. Dixon Ryan Fox, president of Union college at Schenectady, in an address on ‘What Has Become of the Liberal Arts’ at the 28th annual banquet of the Men’s club of the First Presbyterian church last evening.
“Nearly 175 attended the event held in the church parlors, including the usual large number of guests of members of the club.”
Our local higher education institutions were reaching some milestones that year, and became a choice of many an Oneonta and regional high school student.
As reported in The Star’s Feb. 3 edition, “Dr. Charles A. Schumacher of the Literature department of the Normal school spoke in the opening assembly in Alumni hall yesterday afternoon on the progress and growth of the school since it was established 50 years ago.” Plans had begun for the establishment in 1887, confirmed the next year, and the school opened in 1889.
“Commending the achievements of the pioneers, he said, ‘This school would not be if they had not labored here and loved it.’ In reminiscence he pictured scenes which had taken place in the same auditorium, and he spoke of administrators who had worked zealously for the advancement of the school.” The Normal School was once found at the corner of Maple and State streets.
“Dr. Albert Fitzelle, director of training, introduced Dr. Schumacher. He advised the students ‘take inventory of your successes and failures. This is the time for beginning again.’ He urged them to formulate new plans and procedures if the old ones had failed.”
The “newer” school in Oneonta was also marking a milestone. The Star of Feb. 19 reported, “‘Hartwick college has progressed in these ten years of its development although it has been part of one of the greatest periods of economic chaos and of changing standards in the history of our country,’ declared Dr. Charles W. Leitzell in his address to the administration, faculty and students on ‘Building a College in the Twentieth Century’ which opened the three day celebration of the 10th anniversary of the founding of Hartwick college yesterday.”
