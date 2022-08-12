For Sidney, August 1942 was one of building — everything from employee morale to physical structures in the village.
MORALE BUILDING FOR SCINTILLA EMPLOYEES
Morale around the Scintilla Magneto factory wasn’t really low at the time. Sometimes one does their job and might wonder what their efforts are going toward. They found out, as the Sidney Record of July 30 reported, “More than 6 thousand heard Colonel Ray M. Jones, superintendent of the Army Air Forces Eastern Procurement District, promise the Army Day throng on Scintilla Field, Saturday night, ‘for every man or woman who gave his or her life at Pearl Harbor, at Bataan, at Corregidor, at Midway, and on all other fronts, the enemy will pay a thousandfold.’
“Colonel Jones headed the group of more than 40 aces of the U.S. Army Air Force, Chinese, Norwegian and New Zealand Air Forces and enlisted men which toured the plant earlier and chatted with the workmen responsible for the vital cogs in the war planes of the United Nations.
“The Allied airmen who have had a crack at the enemy — an American, a Chinese and a Britisher — were present and all agreed that the men in such factories as Scintilla ‘are just as much soldiers.’
“At 9 p.m., gates leading into the Scintilla grounds were thrown open to the public for the first time since the plant went on a wartime schedule. Speakers’ stand was located on the roof of the administration building and the band stand was located on a specially-constructed platform in front of the main office.” Scintilla had its own band, composed of some employees.
After a musical opening, a series of speakers gave presentations. Opening the speakers’ time was W.W. Thomas, an executive at Scintilla who told the crowd, “The horny hands of hate and greed clutch at our very throats. The peril of the Pacific is no longer a fiction story, but a grim and actual reality, but, America is awake, alive now, and our power of production will sweep like a tidal wave over our enemies. We must, and we will place these weapons of our production in the hands of our armed forces so that these brave men of ours can crush our enemies on land, on sea, and in the air.”
MORE THAN MORALE BUILDING WAS SOUGHT
The “production army” of Sidney was recognized, but apparently problems persisted that not enough of them were at work, with little to no places for them to live while working here.
The Record of Aug. 20 reported, “That there has been and still is at the present time, a shortage of houses and living quarters in Sidney, is something we are all aware. Add to this the fact that there is a drift toward a man power shortage and you find a village that is unfortunate indeed.”
The U.S. Employment Service offices across the region were conducting a drive to enroll draft-exempt workers to Scintilla.
Meanwhile to address the housing problem, the Record of Aug. 6 informed readers, “Financed by Jesse Howes, Sidney Center contractor and well known resident, construction of 12 modern homes is now underway in the recently opened Ritton street, this village.
“The building program was planned several months ago by Mr. Howes but government regulations had held up operations. In Sidney’s housing drive for defense workers, Mr. Howes is runner up to federal people in numbers constructed.”
BETTER HEALTH CARE ON THE WAY
“The laying of the cornerstone for Sidney’s $168,000, 37-bed hospital, attracted a good representation of local residents to the site Sunday afternoon at 2:30,” the Record also reported on Aug. 6. For decades it was simply known as The Hospital, on Pearl Street West.
“Preceding the ceremony. The Scintilla band presented a really enjoyable program.”
Serving as master of ceremonies was L.W. Russell, senior surgeon of the U.S. Public Health Service. He told those on hand, “This new Sidney hospital has a vital wartime role, and in the days of peace to come, will be an invaluable civic asset, one that your village and vicinity will appreciate, while guarding the health of defense workers.”
On Wednesday, some transitions around Oneonta during August 1982.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.