Backtracking: The Early Years: Delaware County’s rural electrification began modestly in 1941

It may be hard for some to fathom, but as recently as 80 years ago, use of electricity was still a rare sight in Delaware County’s most rural areas.
Electricity service had long been established by 1941 in places like the villages of Delhi, Roxbury, Sidney, Stamford and Walton. Not on the farms distant of these villages, however. Efforts to change this began that year.
Prior to this time if you owned a farm and desired electricity, the only option was to purchase a generating system. They were available at hardware stores or by mail-order catalogs.
Many Delaware County farmers wanted better than this, and as The Oneonta Star of May 26, 1941, reported, “A glowing word picture of electric power on every Delaware county farm, perhaps this summer, was painted for 170 farmers by Chester Lake, field man for the REA (Rural Electrification Administration) at a meeting at the State school here (Delhi) Friday night.
“The federal government, Mr. Lake indicated, is willing and anxious to loan a million dollars in Delaware and Otsego counties on a scheme that is ‘so doggoned simple and so easy we don’t need too much expert opinion. All we want to do is get two wires on these farmhouses. What we need is direct action to get these jobs done.’
“All it is going to cost the farmer, Mr. Lake said, is a $5 membership fee in the cooperative which is to be formed and the cost of wiring the buildings. Uncle Sam temporarily will foot the bill for the rest. The farmer, by merely asking for it, may even borrow from the government all but 20 per cent of the cost of the wiring.
“Setting up the cooperative will cost one half a million dollars in Delaware county, and an equal amount in Otsego, Mr. Lake said. The government is anxious to provide the money which will be paid back in 20 of 25 years from cooperative earnings. The co-op will make its payments by buying power at wholesale from a convenient utility, in this case undoubtedly the New York State Electric & Gas Corp, and selling it at retail to co-op members.”
Lake also told those gathered that there were 3,750 farms in Delaware County, of which 2,788 were without electricity, so the need was there if the farmers wanted it.
Apparently they did, as The Star of June 7 reported on a follow-up to the first meeting.
“First steps were taken Thursday night by a crowd of more than 500 farmers at the State school here to form the Delaware County Electric Association, Inc.” It was reported that the school gymnasium was overflowing, with many unable to get in.
While the aim to get farms electrified got a start that year, the United States was drawn into World War II, putting a near halt to progress, only because of shortages of materials, as well as manpower going to the war effort, making it difficult to extend power to the farms.
According to Ray LaFever, the Delaware County Electric Cooperative historian, the aforementioned NYSEG wasn’t always cooperative with the co-op. NYSEG fought against the cooperative’s efforts to get approval from the state Public Service Commission.
NYSEG also wasn’t stepping aside in being competitive. As The Star of May 28, 1941, reported, NYSEG was about to start 16½ miles of new distribution that which would bring electric service to about 58 Delaware County farms.
“The new lines are built by contractors. NYSE&G expects to construct nearly as much more line this year. The work is done through loans from the REA federal organization.” Areas targeted were near Trout Creek, New Kingston, Hamden, Margaretville, Dunraven and Harpersfield."
As seen on a video on the DCEC website, NYSEG was also known to make what were called spike poles so DCEC couldn’t get to some areas to serve farmers.
The newly formed Delaware County Electric Association became known as a cooperative in 1942 when Gov. Herbert Lehman signed into law an act to change associations to cooperatives across New York.
The war didn’t totally halt progress, as by 1944 the Walton Reporter of June 23 had news that, “Nineteen miles of the 307-mile electric distribution system of the…Cooperative are expected to be energized before July 1.
“Thirty-five farmers on Peake’s brook and east branch of Platner brook, near Delhi, will be the first of the more than 800 members to get electric service via the highline.”
The progress began to speed up following the war.
