Backtracking: The Early Years: Determined stork, Supreme Court and construction projects made local news in 1937

A stork with poor timing, local reaction to national politics, recreation and road construction were all part of the local life and times in the northern Otsego County area in April 1937.
NO DELAYS FOR
THE STORK’S WORK
It’s not often the Van Hornesville/Jordanville area gets a national spotlight in the news, but it did in 1937.
As the Otsego Farmer of April 2 reported, “Lorraine and Larry Jouben, twin babies of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Jouben of Jordanville, RD, now six days old are thriving and happy at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital, all unmindful of the fact that their life’s journey commenced with a ride through snow blocked roads to Cooperstown that thrilled the nation.
“The circumstances surrounding the birth of the twins stirred a responsive chord which caught the fancy of radio and press associations and the story vied for attention with the war in Spain, the sit-down strike and the fate of the Supreme Court.”
The Joubens lived in a farm house about three miles from Van Hornesville “on a cross road that strikes the new highway between Starkville and Paines Hollow.” What was described as the heaviest snowfall of the year was in progress, thickening the plot of the story.
The Farmer continued, “But the storm had no terrors for the stork, and that fateful and determined old bird, scornful of wind and snow, anticipating his promised visit by a considerable margin, pierced the wind and swirling snow and arrived at the Joubens farm house at 6:50 o’clock."
Without a phone, Paul Joubens shoveled his way to a neighbor’s house, called the hospital and the Town of Warren highway superintendent to seek a plow to clear the road for the ambulance to take Mrs. Joubens — and newly born twins — to Cooperstown.
PROTESTING THE
PACKING OF THE COURT
The Farmer of April 9 reported, “Cooperstown people are apparently almost a unit in opposing President Roosevelt’s attempt to ‘pack’ the Supreme Court, judging from petitions that continue to pour into the office of Representative Bert Lord in Washington. Repeating that he was utilizing every proper effort to defeat the scheme of the executive to transform the high court into a subservient body dominated by himself, the Congressman calls attention to the fact that protests against the plan are still coming to him regularly.
“‘America is awakened as it never has been since Civil War days,’ said Congressman Lord, ‘and citizens everywhere are expressing themselves in the most vigorous terms. When I attacked Mr. Roosevelt’s underhanded and sly scheme, I was confident that my constituents would approve of my position.’”
NEW PARK, ROADS
IN THE WORKS
Farmer readers of April 16 learned how development of a new Fairy Springs Park was taking shape.
“Alfred R. Cobbett presented tentative plans for the development…including (a) bathing building, eating pavilion and cook house and efforts will be made in the immediate future to secure estimates on such work as may be done this summer.” A lot of the work was done by the Works Progress Administration program.
Area road improvements and additions were also making news.
“Active efforts on the part of Otsego and Schoharie county authorities, civic organization and individuals to secure the early construction of the long-desired Roseboom-Janesville highway are now in progress. The road has been on the map of the state system for many years.” We know it as state Route 165 today. It took until 1954 before construction began.
Meanwhile the Farmer of April 23 reported, “Feelings of indignation are running high in the village of Cherry Valley since the announcement from the State Highway department started circulating around that village to the effect that, when the eastern section of Highway Route 20 from Sharon Springs to Cherry Valley is reconstructed, the road will be re-routed from a point two miles east of the village and join the ‘pike’ again two miles west of the village, cutting out the village entirely. A survey on this route was started recently by the Highway department.
“A citizens’ committee, headed by Mayor Earl B. Leneker, has been named to bring pressure to bear on the proper officials in an effort to bring the highway over its present route.
It was a long and hard fight, but the by-pass around the village was finally approved and construction began in 1954.
On Wednesday, a look back at the Hartwick Grade Center from the late 1940s through the ‘70s.
