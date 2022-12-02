During most of our lifetimes around the area, there have been several times the topic of a city and town merger for Oneonta has come to light.
However, such a merger idea has been around longer than most might think.
A first significant effort got underway during 1947. For this particular round, there was interest by residents of West End to have that part of the town annexed by the city.
From the start this wasn’t going to be easy, as The Oneonta Star of Jan. 24 reported, “Obstacles to West End annexation bobbed up on two fronts yesterday.
“At Albany, State Senator Walter W. Stokes, of Cooperstown, said twin Legislative bills ‘haven’t a chance of passing’ without approval of Otsego county board of supervisors.
“From Oneonta town board came a resolution of ‘unanimous opposition’ to annexation until Mayor A.F. Carson and board shall make an independent investigation of the matter.
Residents of the West End had petitioned the city’s Common Council to bring their portion of the town into the city limits.
Mayor (Alexander) Carson called for a special meeting of Otsego County Board of Supervisors, Senator Stokes, state Assemblyman Paul Talbot and Oneonta Town Board members, to discuss the possibility of an annexation.
The meeting took place Jan. 29 at City Hall, then found at 242 Main St., and as The Star reported the next morning, “Plain and fancy denunciation, fore and aft, in alternating and direct currents, which filled 15 pages of stenographic notes — enough to make about 15 columns of type — last night marked the explosive meeting of the Oneonta Common council with Oneonta town board and Otsego county board of supervisors.
“Called as a conciliatory session over proposed West End annexation, it erupted into a free-for-all with a large delegation of West End residents cheering loudly for pro-annexation remarks, and also joining in thrusts at town board members and supervisors.”
Following this poor start to the process came news from The Star on Feb. 6, “Otsego county board of supervisors yesterday, meeting in the Cooperstown courthouse, joined Oneonta town board in provisional opposition to proposed annexation of West End by the city of Oneonta.”
While possibilities of annexation were looking slim, West End residents weren’t easily giving up the battle.
Star readers of Feb. 11 learned, “Members of Otsego County Board of Supervisors yesterday were mailed copies of a resolution, adopted by a committee of West End residents, urging them to support twin Legislative bills proposing annexation.”
The board gave the resolution attention, and called for a hearing in Cooperstown on March 5, regarding the two state bills.
The Star reported the next day, “The death blow to West End annexation action this year was struck yesterday when the Board of Supervisors failed to give a message of necessity to pending legislative bills.”
While 1947 was now out of the question, there was still life to later annexation possibilities, as The Star continued, “Meeting in executive session last night in their chambers at the county courthouse in Cooperstown, the board unanimously passed a resolution designating a five-man committee to study certain annexation problems and to submit maps and data to the Board on or before December 1.”
The West End Citizens Committee was not ready to quit, nor was Mayor Carson. There was still that study to be undertaken by the committee. The work got underway in May.
Unlike the explosive Jan. 29 meeting, The Star of May 24 reported, “Courtesy, decorum and assurance of good faith characterized the hearing on … annexation conducted yesterday afternoon in the Chamber of Commerce by a committee of five supervisors.” The committee was increased to six members, and worked for the next several months. More hearings were held in Cooperstown in November, and the committee promised a final report would be made by Dec. 1.
The time arrived, and as The Star reported on Nov. 28, “The special committee…recommended to the board (of Supervisors) that the request for a certificate of convenience and necessity to clear the way for necessary legislation be denied.” The annexation was characterized by the committee to be “inequitable” and a “danger to the community at large.”
The West End Citizens Committee had hoped for the people to vote, but, as Star readers found out on Dec. 13, “Refusal of Otsego County Board of Supervisors to let West End residents vote on annexation brought a charge of ‘injustice’ yesterday from Chairman Charles H. Shaddock of the West End Citizens Committee.”
The year’s efforts turned out to be a table-setter for future annexation or merger proposals.
On Wednesday, our local life and times during December 1972.
