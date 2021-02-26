Backtracking: The Early Years: Electricity, debates, college growth made news in 1931

Possible future electricians, debate instead of athletics, accreditation and a new training school were the highlights in local education news during February 1931.
ELECTRICAL WORK ADDED TO COURSES
Brand new in the Oneonta School District, The Oneonta Star reported on Feb. 10, “Beginning with the second term, eighth grade boys … began to study electrical work in connection with the junior high school industrial arts courses. This project is carried on in addition to the wood and metal work which has formed a part of the sixth, seventh and eighth grade curriculum for boys for some time.
“Clarence Schelleng, who is in charge of the industrial arts courses, said that the important part of the electrical work will be learning how to trace common troubles in electric household appliances. The pupils will also learn the making of minor repairs, wiring sample bell circuits, making underwriters’ knots and connecting reading lamps.”
ONEONTA, NORWICH TO DEBATE
Longtime Oneontans know of the traditional athletic rivalries between these two old railroad cities, especially football. But in 1931 the rivalry became a battle of the words, as The Star reported on Feb. 11, “Oneonta High school will engage in its first debate in the Union College Interscholastic Debating league Friday afternoon when it will meet the representatives of Norwich High school in a dual debate.
“The debate in this city, which will be open to the public, will be held in the high school auditorium at 1:30 o’clock.
“The subject to be discussed Friday will be ‘The Evils of the Machine Age Outweigh the Benefits.’”
As The Star reported Monday, Feb. 14, “By a five to one decision, Norwich high school won permanent possession of the interscholastic debating cup when debating teams from each school met each other yesterday afternoon, one debate being held in Oneonta and another in Norwich.”
BOTH ONEONTA CAMPUSES HAD BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Star informed its readers on Feb. 20, “By the action of the Board of Regents of the University of the State of New York in session at Albany yesterday in granting an absolute charter, unconditionally and permanent, to Hartwick college, the local institution becomes registered by the highest accrediting body in the state of New York, and a body which has a high ranking with the other accrediting bodies of this country.
“At the time Hartwick college was organized three years ago, a temporary charter was granted, allowing the college to apply for a permanent charter during a five-year period.
“With the granting of the permanent charter, it is assured that graduates of Hartwick college will be entitled to teach in the high schools of New York state, and of most other states, since general accrediting usually follows the securing of the approval of the New York state Board of Regents.”
Most importantly, the accreditation “assures that Hartwick college will have a considerably larger student body next year, and it is planned to make a number of additions to the faculty, present plans calling for at least six additional members holding the degree of doctor of philosophy.”
Growth was planned at the other college in the city, as The Star reported on Feb. 28, “Representatives of William E. Haugaard, state commissioner of architecture, were in Oneonta yesterday submitting to Dr. Percy I. Bugbee, principal of the Oneonta Normal school, tentative plans for the new training department school building which it is proposed to erect on the school campus.” Known today as Bugbee Hall, the college campus consisted only of Old Main, then found at the corner of Maple and State streets.
“An expenditure of $375,000 is contemplated as the result of conferences between the various state departments and Oneontans who have pushed the project are confident that that figure will be definitely fixed. Plans at the architect’s office are based on approximately this figure.
“The exterior of the building, which will be roughly ‘Z’ shaped to conform to the space available on the school campus, and about 300 feet in length and from 65 to 132 feet in width, will be of red brick with limestone trim and will have a copper roof. While details of the plan are subject to revision, it is expected that the general plan as at present considered will be followed.” The building was completed about a year later.
On Wednesday: A mindset of local historic preservation took root, while downtown destruction was ongoing in Oneonta in 1976.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
