By Mark Simonson
At this point in the summer, as a school or college student, you probably aren’t yet thinking much about getting ready to hit the books again.
But as usual about this time, administrators were already getting prepared for the fall semester. It was true in our region during July 1948.
A student returning to what was then called the State Agricultural and Technical Institute at Delhi would notice some changes made over the summer. As The Oneonta Star of July 3 reported, “Although final papers for transfer of the former Delaware Academy building to the state have not yet been signed, plans are being pushed to get it in such condition that at least three classrooms can be available” for additional space at the college.
Before the new Delaware Academy was opened in 1939 on another village hillside, it was located on today’s college grounds. The village owned the building and sold it to the state for $10,000.
The Star continued, “Before the three-story brick and tile building can be used, its roof, plumbing and heating plant must be put in order. Director (Harold B.) Smith said that four classrooms will be ready for use by September and work on reconditioning the building will continue throughout the winter.
“Plans call for a dining room and kitchen on the first floor area now occupied by the gymnasium, stage and two smaller rooms. The first floor also will include living quarters for the caretaker and locker rooms for students using the cafeteria.
“Administrative offices, library and three classrooms will be established on the second floor. Laboratories, the commercial department and other classrooms will occupy the third floor.
“This project is but one step in an extensive building program hoped for by the institute for the next four years to make room for an ever increasing enrollment. The 1947-48 registration was less than 200. It will hit 300 this fall and jump to 400 in 1949, Director Smith said.”
Meanwhile in Oneonta, The Star of July 2 reported, “For the first time since it was founded 61 years ago, STC will offer a graduate ‘study’ program leading to master degrees in education when the summer session opens Monday.
“The school will offer three graduate courses for teachers and 24 undergraduate.
“Over 300 students and graduates are expected to register starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
“Graduate subjects offered this year are elementary school curriculum, 19th century British poets and American cultural growth. In addition to the regular staff of 12 faculty members, nine specialists will teach.”
On the other college hillside in the city, Star readers of July 1 found out, “Actual work on the establishment of a $200,000 Naval Electronics Communication Center will begin next week at Hartwick College. This was revealed yesterday by Dr. Henry J. Arnold, college president.
“Hartwick was selected by the Navy because of its high elevation and the fact that it has ample space available.
“The center, to be completed by September 1, will be located on the fourth floor.
“The course will deal with the technicalities of radar, radio transmitting and general communications systems.
“The center will be open to about 30 men under the direction of five officers. All area men whether they attend the college or not, will be eligible as long as long as they have had previous experience in either the Army or Navy.”
All these new educational opportunities weren’t limited to the college level. As The Star of Aug. 31 reported, “Six new courses have been added to the curriculum of Oneonta High School for the 1948-49 school term beginning next week.”
Sculpture and pottery were new offerings in the art department. In commerce, a secretarial and personal use typing course was new. There was a course in remedial English. Social Studies and Safe Driving rounded out the new opportunities in the year ahead.
