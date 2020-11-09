Backtracking: The Early Years: Films, bonfire and ball highlighted Armistice Day locally in 1920

Going up to what was then called Armistice Day 100 years ago, local veterans watched war films, went to a dance and honored their fallen comrades and those in the present-day.
U.S. WAR PICTURES HERE
Memories of the First World War were still very fresh in many minds in the fall of 1920, and some preferred to recall their experiences by watching films.
The Oneonta Star of Nov. 4 informed its readers, “Tickets are in the hands of members of Oneonta post, 259, American Legion for the presentation of the United States official war films at the Oneonta theatre next Monday and Tuesday. The pictures, entitled ‘The American Legion Over There,’ will be of especial interest to Oneontans, as they show the 27th division in action at Ronnssoy, Doullens, Raincheval and Belilicourt, and other places where Company G did its part in the World war.”
The theater made an announcement that any returned soldier who identifies himself in these pictures would be given a duplicate print of the film containing the picture free, as quickly as it could be printed at the United States Signal Corps laboratory in Washington, D.C.
The Star of Nov. 9 reported that the opening night showing was “packed” and the following afternoon matinee also had a good attendance.
“Though numerous familiar scenes were recognized by former service men in the audience, so far as could be learned no pictures of Oneonta’s Company G were included in the war films. Though the ex-service men were a little disappointed that they were not able to ‘see themselves as others saw them,’ they recognized many sections of the battle front as places where they had been located at this or that time during the war.
AN ARMISTICE DAY DANCE WAS HELD
It had now become an annual ball for Post No. 259, which was set for Armistice Day evening at the Oneonta armory. The Star reported on Nov. 5 that advance sales were going well.
“Doring’s orchestra, which has been engaged for the occasion, is considered one of the best in the capitol district, and is in the same class with the ever-popular Zita’s and other first rate orchestras.
“The money that is realized from the sale of tickets for the dance will go into the treasury of the legion for use in promoting the welfare of Oneonta’s former soldiers and sailors.” Tickets were $2 a couple.
THE DAY ITSELF BEGAN EARLY AND IN HIGH SPIRITS
As described by The Star of Nov. 12, “Bonfires and general noise making constituted Oneonta’s Armistice Day celebrations, which was confined chiefly to the hours of 2 a.m. until daylight.” The bonfire was held at the corner of Main and Broad streets, or what today is in the area of Muller Plaza, downtown.
“About 30 young men composed the party of funmakers, who amused themselves by drumming on tin cans and other noise-making devices and setting off torpedoes on the trolley track by running over them with a couple of borrowed hand cars. The men visited the rear entrances of nearly every store along Main street and made away with all the drygoods boxes they could find, said boxes going up in smoke in the bonfire.
“Everybody seemed to enjoy the early morning celebration except the fellow who wanted to sleep. Several would-be sleepers at the Oneonta hotel got up when they found it impossible to sleep and came down to the street to join in the ‘bonfire chorus.’ In order to give everybody a chance to ‘hear the noise,’ several autos toured the residential section, one with a decidedly noisy milk can trailing along behind it.
“Throughout the day,” The Star continued, “there was ‘business as usual’ and the only indication the day was out of the ordinary was the general display of the American flag from business places and residences.
“As for the evening, the American legion ball was the principal social event. At prayer services in the churches, however, special reference was made to the occasion and prayers were offered for the continued preservation of our country.
“At midnight last night the streets were in their usual state of quietude again, and the Armistice Day celebration was ended for another 12 months.”
