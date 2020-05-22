Backtracking: The Early Years: For Oneonta, a new mill and Buffalo Bill highlighted spring 1895

Milling, the railroad and entertainment were keeping “sidewalk supervisors” of Oneonta well occupied during the spring months of 1895.
A LONGTIME MILL GETS SUPERSIZED
Ever since the days of its first settlers, Oneonta had had a mill in its town and village confines. It was small and always served its purpose for local customers. But in April, the operation of the Elwell and Lyman families stepped into the big time.
As The Oneonta Herald of April 11 reported, “Oneonta was very fortunate when the Lyman mill property passed into the hands of Messrs. Irving L. and Van B. Pruyn, and those enterprising and successful business men became residents of this soon-to-be-city.”
Not only was this set to become a milling business, the Pruyns also developed a manufacturing line of milling machinery. This operation was once found on the area of today’s Carbon Street, Neahwa Place and Main Street, at the millrace.
Also reported in the Herald, “The head race will be widened and raised three feet, greatly increasing the already powerful water power now available.
“These mills will be by far the largest of anything in this locality, and will develop a large and important industry. The Messrs. Pruyn have other decided improvements in embryo.” Work began by late April when the old mill was shut down and millrace drained. It was reported in June that, “J.E. Pidgeon & Co., large canal contractors of Albany, have been awarded the job of digging the mill race, which will extend a distance of about a mile.”
Local residents followed the progress into early 1896, when the mill first began operations in January. The Herald of March 19 reported that the mill was running night and day, and readers on June 4 learned that the Pruyns changed the name of the operation to the Oneonta Milling Company. It was later known as Elmore Milling Co., and operated until the mid-1960s.
STAR REPORTED ON ‘DOINGS ABOUT THE RAILROAD SHOPS’
It wasn’t as easy to be a sidewalk supervisor in the D&H Railway yards in 1895, as it was largely private property, so an Oneonta Star reporter paid a visit to the shops to tell readers about the less-visible operations.
In the April 18 edition it was told, “Few indeed are aware of the fact that Oneonta has right here in our midst an industry which is making locomotives far superior to any they can purchase elsewhere and at about one-third less expense.”
The railroad took pride in its properties that were near to public view, or places such as the depot on what is today’s Market Street.
“The flowers, which are usually so conspicuous at the shops, are a little later than usual this spring, owing to the frost, which got into the greenhouses during the winter and nipped a large number of plants. Florist S.H. Lane, however, gives his assurance that in ten days or two weeks at the most, weather permissible, the beds will all be arranged and looking prettier than ever, and even a glance in the greenhouse will convince one that this is indeed true.”
SOME GOT GLIMPSES OF A MAJOR STAR, IN BUFFALO BILL
“Buffalo Bill’s Wild West arrived here at an early hour this morning from Carbondale where they were greeted by tremendous audiences yesterday,” the Star reported on May 14. “The unloading of the outfit disclosed the fact that we have an exhibition of great magnitude in our city.” The showground was on Wilcox Flats, in the area where today’s Riverside Elementary School and Swart-Wilcox House are found.
Watching the setup was free, and even though the train arrived at 4:30 a.m., there was a decent turnout to watch as 500 horses and riders and all the paraphernalia was moved from the lower Main Street area to the grounds.
“Owing to the clouds and the threatening weather and the extreme cold the crowd on the street was not as large as was expected but those who ventured out were repaid by a magnificent parade.
“The distinguished character whose name is at the head of the institution, and which of itself is one of the most noted in American history, was the center of attraction. Col. (William F.) Cody rode in a carriage at the head of the procession and is exceedingly well preserved for one of his experiences.”
It was two big shows in one day, and as the Star said the next day, “Buffalo Bill may be certain that his popularity here is established and unequalled.”
