Backtracking: The Early Years: Forests, radios, winter carnival caught attention locally in 1922

The calendar may have still read February in northern Otsego County in 1922, but thoughts of spring were starting to emerge from the cold days.
There were thoughts about getting outdoors and getting hands dirty, as readers of the Otsego Farmer on Feb. 3 learned, “Otsego county is participating actively in the movement for reforesting idle lands throughout the State.”
It was reported that in recent years more than 1 million trees had been planted locally, and plenty more would be put in the ground during 1922.
“The popularity of the reforestation movement is indicated by the demand for trees received by the (Otsego) Conservation Commission up to the middle of January of this year, when the number of applications was thirty-three percent larger than on the corresponding date last year.
“The demand comes from farm bureaus, fish and game clubs, water works companies, towns, villages and forestry companies which issue stock and use the funds so obtained to reforest idle land.”
While the local landscapes were changing for the better with the plantings, there were also some changes in progress indoors, for home entertainment.
The Farmer of Feb. 24 reported, “The boom in popularity of the wireless telephone the country over is having its counterpart in Cooperstown where once only Prof. Allez and one or two other enthusiasts experimented with the radio. Now outfit after outfit is being installed. Soon a radio apparatus will be as necessary an adjunct to a properly equipped home as the piano or phonograph.
“The reason for this is due in large measure to the cooperation of the Westinghouse company which sends concerts, lectures and other entertainment from several stations every night.
“The whole art is now in the same condition as the phonograph was in the first years of its commercial success. The radiophone, however, has far surpassed the talking machine in its first year of commercial operation and its development will be far more rapid, because it has the accumulated experience of wireless telegraphy back of it to help it along. The future possibilities seem unlimited.”
Stations mentioned in the article that Cooperstown residents could receive at the time were KDKA in Pittsburgh, and “another” in Newark, New Jersey. There was nothing available regionally yet, but that would soon change. As those in radio often say, stay tuned.
Although radio listening was a warm, indoor activity, many Cooperstonians bundled up and braved the elements to attend a special event on Lake Street. Even it was available locally, radio coverage couldn’t do justice for the visuals on display.
According to the Farmer of Feb. 17, “The Winter Carnival at the Knox School Friday and Saturday of last week proved a great success in spite of the fact that the weather … was not all that could have been desired on account of a temporary rise in temperature, accompanied by rain.”
The Knox School seasonally used the Otesaga Resort Hotel for educational purposes, after the hotel closed for the season in September at that time, until it re-opened in June.
“The carnival attracted many visitors among the parents of the pupils and other friends of the school.
“The snow events consisting of snow shoe races and ski running contests were the feature scheduled for Friday afternoon while the leading spectacle took place Friday night. Before a gallery that filled the rows of seats completely circling the rink and the elevation of the lake front the event opened with the grand march of girls to the seat of honor led by the King and Queen of the Carnival. Each girl carried blazing sparklers, and as they threaded their way through the various figures presented a scene of weird beauty. The rink itself, surrounded with strings of vari-colored lights within a band of young evergreens, and outlined with colored lights set into huge cakes of clear ice, was a thing of beauty in itself only heightened by the effects of the marchers with their scintillating gleams.”
On Wednesday: A look at Oneonta’s life and times during March 1952.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
