By Mark Simonson
In a traditional summertime a century ago, communities across our region looked forward to three-ring circuses coming their way.
In 1923, Norwich had something even better coming to town — a four-ring circus.
“Friday the thirteenth,” readers of the Norwich Sun on July 9 learned, “will be a decidedly lucky day for Norwich and visitors from all over the county will number well into the thousands, because the city gets her one and only circus for the present season. Al G. Barnes is bringing his one and only big animal show to this city on Friday for two performances. The event will be the crowning feature of the present week. It’s a four-ring, wild animal circus, and the juvenile circles of humanity are seething with eager excitement in anticipation of the big day in their lives.
“The Barnes show is credited with being the best wild animal circus in the world and its recent performance in Utica, some twenty-five days ago, brought a flood of praise from the public press in that city. Because circuses are a part of American life, the lure of white tops will never cease to draw the devotees of the ring shows and Norwich will throw wide open the gates of the city on Friday. County residents will come early and will stay late and they will be as welcome as this particular circus is to the younger population of the county.
“The Barnes circus is new to this particular locality, but it has an established reputation as the show that is different. It is a mammoth circus production as the close followers of circus life will say when he learns that it is a four-ring show. The Al G. Barnes circus is a California institution, making its initial trip through the east. But in the golden west it is a household word in fine shows of high caliber. It travels on two special trains, coming to this city from Cortland with thirty-six double length cars. Its human population is 1,080 people and it carries 1,200 animals and 500 horses. Lovers of horse flesh will see some of the finest in the country. The show goes from this city to Rome.
“One of the big features of the Barnes circus is the big crowd of clowns, heralded as being the best in the circus world today. Their part in the mammoth two-mile parade which will traverse the usual circus pageant route in the morning, makes the street tour one of lively interest. Six bands, three Calliopes and hundreds of educated animals make the parade one of the biggest events of the circus day.
“‘Tusko the mastodon,’ billed as ‘the largest creature that walks the earth,’ is the paramount object of importance in every respect with the Barnes circus. ‘Tusko’ stands a foot taller than did the famous Jumbo with the Barnum’s circus, and weighs ten tons. Owing to his massive size ‘Tusko’ cannot parade and can be seen only at the circus grounds. There are sixteen elephants on the Barnes pachydermic section including two ‘babies’ a few days over a year old and they reach barely to ‘Tusko’s’ knees in height.”
For those who love trivia, “Tusko can drink 65 gallons of water on a hot day without ever removing his trunk from the tank. His appetite for peanuts would bankrupt any circus owner who sought to appease the pachyderm’s craving for the festive goober.”
Local residents set their alarm clocks early for Friday the thirteenth. The circus arrived at 5 a.m. at the Front Street crossing, and throngs arrived just to watch the unloading process, followed by the two-mile long parade to the present-day fairgrounds.
The Sun of July 12 added, “The importance of the day can be conceived by the fact that The Norwich Pharmacal Co. announced this morning that the plant will be closed Friday to enable their employees to enjoy circus day to the limit.”
According to the Sun of July 14, crowds were not disappointed as, “Every act during the performance was staged to perfection, there being not the slightest slip in the program.”
