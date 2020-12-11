Backtracking: The Early Years: Fraternity, religion, academics made news in Sidney in December 1920

A beginning for the Moose, a new parochial home, remembering an aviation icon’s visit and basketball woes were all a part of the local life and times around Sidney in December 1920.
A NEW ‘HERD’ OF MOOSE
“S.J. Smith, Deputy Supervisor, of Glens Falls, has been in Sidney the past few days, and as a result of his visit a lodge of Loyal Order of Moose of the World will be instituted in Sidney next Sunday afternoon,” readers of the Sidney Enterprise learned on Dec. 15. Instituting ceremonies took place at the I.O.O.F. Hall.
The article told how 63 charter members had enrolled, with a fee of $7.50 to become a member.
A follow up by the Enterprise on Dec. 22 said that number had jumped to 82 by meeting time. “After the lodge was instituted those present enjoyed an oyster supper as the guest of Deputy Supervisor S.J. Smith, who had been so largely instrumental in securing such a large membership.”
Patrick J. Hamilton and George H. Kinch were named as dictator and vice dictator, respectively to the new organization. The Moose now has its lodge at 20 East Main St.
A NEW PAROCHIAL HOME
While interest was high locally in the new fraternal organization, the same was true with the village’s Catholic church, as the Enterprise of Dec. 15 also reported, “Last week a real estate deal was consummated that will mean much to the members of the local Catholic church … as it will doubtless eventually mean that the Roman Catholic priest of this parish will make his home in Sidney, and from this village he will serve the churches of Delhi and Walton.
“The Bishop of the Diocese of Albany, Rev. Father Gibbons, for some time has been examining locations in Sidney with a view of purchase, for a parochial residence, and possibly for the erection of a church in the near future.”
Church members raised $1,200 during the past year to support the parish and these new building ambitions. The Clark property on Liberty Street was purchased for the home.
“The Sidney Catholics have been worshipping for some years past in the little church across the tracks which proved amply sufficient to accommodate the congregation until after the coming of Father Burns as the local priest. During his rule of the flock, the church rapidly prospered and was built into probably the strongest of the three churches comprising the parish.”
Today, the Sacred Heart Church is found at 15 Liberty St.
QUITS FLYING GAME
While not a Sidney resident, Frank Burnside, a local noted aviator, was probably still in the memories of many local residents because of a show Burnside gave near the present airport on the Fourth of July in 1919.
According to the Enterprise of Dec. 22, Burnside announced his retirement.
“Mr. Burnside’s career as an aviator covers a period of nine years, during which time he made hundreds of flights. He mastered the science of aviation at the Thomas plant in Bath, previous to coming to Ithaca.” Burnside grew up in Oneonta. “After obtaining his pilot’s license, Burnside developed into a skillful flier and has maintained his reputation as one of the cleverest aviators in the country.”
SIDNEY FIVE LOST, AND MORE THAN A GAME
Enterprise readers on Dec. 15 learned, “The remnant of the Sidney High basket ball team was dug up last week and strengthened by one or two new men and put out as the ‘Sidney Independents.’ If you have any idea that the Independents are slow, just ask the Oneonta Wanderers, one of the fastest semi-pro teams in this part of the state.”
Oneonta won, 37-22, played at the Oneonta Normal School gym, which was in the basement of the building once found at the corner of Maple and State streets in Oneonta.
What had happened, according to the Sidney Record of Dec. 4, was that a strong team had been put together, but the students needed to keep their academic standards above an average of 75 percent for the entire season. Three of the starting five had fallen below the average, and on Thanksgiving Day were told they could not play in an upcoming game or beyond.
At least for 1920-21, “The High School team will play as an Independent team from now on.”
On Wednesday: A local agricultural organization marks its 30th anniversary.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later.
