Turning on a water tap in the city of Oneonta probably doesn’t mean much to residents, when it comes to who operates the city water supply.
It might surprise some how about 100 years ago, the water operation of the city wasn’t overseen by the city government. It was privately owned and operated.
That changed in the closing months of 1922.
The start of the change happened earlier in the year after George I. Wilber died. As The Oneonta Star of July 18 reported, “Oneonta city is one of, if not, in fact, the chief beneficiary under the will of the late George I. Wilber, late president of the Wilber National bank, which was read yesterday.
“To his executors in trust he wills his holdings of $231,000 of the $400,000 of the capital stock of the Oneonta Water Works company, the dividends therefrom to be paid to the city of Oneonta after the five year period, with the proviso however, that if at any time after his death shall proceed to condemn the water works, then his executors are instructed to turn over to the city as a gift his share of the award of the condemnation. This practically gives to the city his holdings.
“He bequeaths to the Oneonta Water Works company the Wilber lake farm of 229 acres, being in the watershed of the upper reservoir,” as well as another nearby 33-acre plot. “These parcels will become the property of the city at the conclusion of the condemnation proceedings. The will states that the farm was acquired to assure the city a clean, wholesome water supply and should with the other property held by the water company in the watershed be the property of the city.”
The city’s voters needed to decide if there was to be this acquisition of the Oneonta Water Works, because the city did have to make up the difference beyond the Wilber gift, in paying for the stock of the minority holders. The city at that time needed $230,000 to take full control of the operation.
The vote came the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day. As The Star of Friday, Dec. 29 reported, “Oneonta city voted yesterday, 270-7, to acquire the property of the Oneonta Water Works company in accordance with the bequest contained in the last will of the late George I. Wilber. Comparatively little interest was displayed during the forenoon, it being apparently assumed that the vote would be unanimous, as it was inconceivable that the city did not wish to accept the gift … from Mr. Wilber. Later it became rumored that some were opposed, believing that the city was bonding for $500,000, which seemed excessive. Then the word was passed along Main street that there was opposition and many voted during the last three hours in order that it be not permitted to fail. The fear proved groundless, the seven who voted against it being influenced by a misapprehension of the facts.
“There would now appear to be no reason why the city cannot proceed with reasonable diligence and complete the transfer of the property so that when the next water rentals are due they may be paid to the city.”
The process soon began in 1923. As The Star reported on Feb. 19, Common Council met and approved an amendment to the city charter, creating a city water board. The amendment required approval by the state Legislature, granted in the next few months. The board would have four members, appointed by the mayor and approved by the council.
The Star of May 5 reported the water commission had been named. Mayor Chester C. Miller named H.M. Goldsmith, Howard W. Fluhrer, James R. Gerling and William B. Auchenpaugh. All were approved by the Common Council.
On June 20, Star readers learned how the Common Council had approved a bond issue for $217,000 for the property, plant and franchises of the Oneonta Water Works. There were five bidders for the bonds, and the winner was Union National Corp. of New York City.
The Star of Saturday, June 30 reported, “On Sunday the city of Oneonta will commence its first experience in the operation of a public utility.”
On Wednesday, Oneonta’s economy entered 1973 in a tumultuous manner.
