Improvements around Oneonta, whether actual or discussed, were headline grabbers during October 1927.
Two projects were near completion in the Fifth Ward, and as The Oneonta Star reported on Oct. 1, “Citizens generally are speaking in commendatory terms of the notable improvement just completed on Grove street. The knoll just off Main has been reduced and a grade established between Main and Academy streets and in its entire length curb and concrete gutters have been constructed, and the street graded, oiled and covered with screenings.
“In connection with the improvements in the fifth ward and in the same locality is the grading and oiling of Academy street. At the armory corner another great improvement has been made. The sharp corner has been eliminated and the portion of the street devoted to vehicular traffic enlarged and a concrete walk is being constructed around the corner, making an improvement that will be appreciated both by drivers and pedestrians.
Elsewhere, as reported in The Star of Oct. 5, “At a meeting of the Common Council held last evening, approval was given to a resolution of the Water commission authorizing extension of water service to West End.
“The estimated expenses of the work is less than $9,000 and a survey made of residents of that section of the city indicated that from the outset the city would receive a return of more than 10 per cent on its investment. This step will save the city the expense of running a larger water main on Chestnut street from Fonda avenue to the Junction, the section of the city already served.”
The “Junction” referred to was the corner of Chestnut and Oneida streets, as that area was rapidly developing with new homes and streets.
Aviation fever was starting to grip Oneonta, like the rest of the nation, as Star readers learned on Oct. 7, “Col. Harold E. Hartney of Canastota, considered by many one of the aviation authorities of this country, conferred with the airport committee of the Chamber of Commerce here yesterday relative to the practical aspects of the location of an airport to serve the city.
“While no definite action was taken by the committee, all of the members felt that the advice of Col. Hartney had been of much value and they are confident that the project will soon be a reality for Oneonta.
“The entire airport situation was canvassed at the meeting yesterday and possible locations were discussed. Col. Hartney expressed the conviction that Oneonta affords a strategic location as an air center, particularly since it is on the shortest air route between New York city and northern New York, much of which traffic is now going through Schenectady.”
Oneonta had a few small, private landing strips at the time, but the one most eyed for the proposed full airport was in the West End, in the area now occupied by Country Club Road and Browne Street.
Only a few days later The Star reported on Oct. 11, “Oneonta’s first privately owned aircraft arrived in the city late yesterday afternoon, truly one of the ‘city’s own birds coming home to roost,’ for the plane is a Fairchild type FC-2, all-purpose cabin plane, the product of Sherman M. Fairchild of this city and New York, which has been purchased by Dan Franklin for his own use.” It landed at the West End airstrip.
“Mr. Franklin plans to erect a hangar for his plane as soon as he is convinced of the most desirable site for a landing field and as soon as it is established where the principal airport of the city is to be located.
This news spurred the momentum, and West End’s field soon became an airport, dedicated in August 1930. It served in that capacity until it closed in 1954. It was known as the Keyes Oneonta Airport.
On Wednesday, the local life and times around Sidney in October 1957.
